New York [Sept. 23, 2020] Bargain Mansions, starring home renovator Tamara Day, has been such a strong ratings performer for HGTV that the net has picked up six additional one-hour episodes for season three. To date, the series’ third season is its highest-rated yet, attracting 17.6 million total viewers and consistently ranking as a top 10 cable program in the Tuesday 9-10 p.m. timeslot among P25-54, W25-54, M25-54, upscale P25-54, upscale W25-54 and upscale M25-54. The Kansas City-based series follows the busy mother of four, expert designer and restoration enthusiast as she buys dilapidated manors that are surprisingly cheap and turns them into forever homes for families. During every renovation, Tamara works alongside her father and mentor, Ward Schraeder, to ensure the homes’ historic features and unique architectural charm remain intact while also modernizing layouts, updating fixtures and adding luxurious amenities. The new episodes of Bargain Mansions are slated to premiere in November 2020.

Fans can stay connected with Bargain Mansions on HGTV’s digital platforms by catching up on previous seasons of the series on HGTV GO. They also can find exclusive photo galleries and videos at HGTV.com/BargainMansions. Fans can follow @HGTV and #BargainMansions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for show updates as well as follow Tamara on Facebook and Instagram.

