‘Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn’ Spin-Off Series Set to Launch on discovery+ in 2022

New York [July 26, 2021] HGTV picked up 16 episodes of Fixer to Fabulous, a breakout series starring renovation and design experts Dave and Jenny Marrs who overhaul historic homes in Northwest Arkansas, for a third season. The series, which attracted more than 35 million viewers in season two, spotlights the husband-wife as they renovate homes while raising five young children and managing their family farm. Jenny, the creative influence behind their personalized renovations, specializes in designing spaces that are warm and welcoming for families, while Dave, who has a passion for reviving old homes, tackles construction with unmatched skill and confidence. The new season of Fixer to Fabulous is slated to premiere in fall 2021.

Fans of Dave and Jenny also can look forward to the discovery+ spin-off series, Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn. Available to stream exclusively on the platform in early 2022, the four-episode series will follow the Marrs as they take on a massive new business venture: transforming an 1880s historic home into a functioning vacation rental. Up against a complete gut job, unprecedented construction challenges and high financial stakes, Jenny and Dave will call upon fellow renovation experts to help make their dream a reality.

“It’s been great to see Dave and Jenny’s trajectory on HGTV in just two short seasons,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “Their authenticity, love of family, service to others and passion for home renovations are just a few ways that they connect with our audience.”

“HGTV has a tremendous track record building fandom for its talent and this Fixer to Fabulous spin-off series is right in line with our discovery+ streaming strategy of giving fans even more access to what they love,” added Lisa Holme, group senior vice president, Content and Commercial Strategy, Discovery, Inc.

In the meantime, fans can stay connected with Fixer to Fabulous on HGTV’s digital platforms and stream the complete first two seasons on discovery+. Viewers can visit HGTV.com/FixertoFabulous to see photos and videos from the show and interact on social media using #FixertoFab. Fans also can connect with Jenny and Dave on Instagram @jennymarrs and @dave.marrs.

ABOUT HGTV and discovery+

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 80 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 9.9 million people each month; a social footprint of 27 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. HGTV content also is available on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. Offered on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung, discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon.

Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and TikTok. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###