New York [July 14, 2020] HGTV has ordered new episodes of two more first-year series—Unsellable Houses and 100 Day Dream Home. Both series join the network’s expanding roster of strong ratings performers launched less than a year ago, including Celebrity IOU and Fixer to Fabulous. After attracting more than 18 million total viewers in its first season, Unsellable Houses has been renewed for 13 episodes slated to premiere in early 2021. The series stars sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis—who are among the top-selling real estate agents in the Pacific Northwest—as they help struggling homeowners sell their seemingly unsellable homes in record time. 100 Day Dream Home, which reached more than 14 million total viewers in season one, has been picked up for eight episodes that will premiere in late 2020. The new season will continue to spotlight husband-wife team Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt who help clients create their perfect custom home in Tampa, Florida, in 100 days or less.

“Every day we keep the HGTV team focused on finding and cultivating expert personalities so that we can create shows that have a fresh twist,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “Unsellable Houses and 100 Day Dream Home attracted a significant number of viewers after just one season and that is a big win for the HGTV pipeline.”

Fans are invited to stay connected with Unsellable Houses and 100 Day Dream Home on HGTV’s digital platforms. Viewers can watch the first seasons on HGTV GO and can visit HGTV.com/UnsellableHouses and HGTV.com/100DayDreamHome for exclusive videos and photos from the show. Fans also can interact via social media using #UnsellableHouses and #100DayDreamHome.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 86 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.2 million people each month; a social footprint of 21.2 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###