Six-Episode Series Premieres Thursday, March 10, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

New York [February 2, 2022] Licensed real estate agent Page Turner, who first caught the attention of property aficionados as co-star of the HGTV hit Flip or Flop Nashville, returns home to California to help overwhelmed house flippers in her new series Fix My Flip. Premiering Thursday, March 10, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the six-episode series will follow Page – who has sold millions in real estate, owned a brokerage that employed up to 40 agents and executed 110 successful flips – as she meets with struggling flippers to tour mid-flip properties that are in dire, seemingly hopeless financial situations. Page taps into her deep expertise and invests her own money to help the floundering flippers fix everything from blown budgets and mismanaged schedules to uninspired upgrades and lackluster design. Empowered by her impressive track record, Page steps in to fix flips so that everyone can make big profit.

“I’ve been a real estate expert for two decades and I’ve seen the costly mistakes people make,” said Page. “I’m going to invest my time, money and expertise to show them how to do it right so that they stop losing money.”

In the season opener, Page will come to the rescue of a mother/daughter flipping team in Lake Arrowhead, California, who are hoping for success after making no profit on their first flip. With only about six weeks to finish the project before winter keeps buyers away, the duo needs help fast. After a tour, Page knows the flip is headed for trouble. To max out the small home’s layout, Page suggests undoing several completed improvements, such as removing a newly built wall in the kitchen and relocating the home’s new heating system. Once her vision for the cottage comes to life, the home will have the character and flow that are sure to attract buyers.

“I’m determined to help these flippers succeed,” said Page. “When the home is done right, they will know what it takes to win from here on out.”

Fans excited to see Page in action can catch a glimpse of the real estate extraordinaire as she stars as a guest judge in season two of HGTV’s hit home reno competition series Rock the Block. The show, along with episodes of Page’s first HGTV series, Flip or Flop Nashville, are available to stream on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service.

More Fix My Flip content will be available on HGTV’s digital platforms. Fans are invited to connect at HGTV.com and by following @HGTV and #FixMyFlip on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. In addition, fans can follow Page (@PageTurnerUnlimited) on Instagram. The episodes also will be available on HGTV GO the same day and time as the linear premieres—Thursdays at 9 p.m. beginning March 10.

Fix My Flip is produced by Big Table Media and BLW Productions.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 81.5 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 9.7 million people each month; a social footprint of 27 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV Home® consumer products line. HGTV content also is available on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. Offered on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung, discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 6 months of discovery+ on Verizon.

Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and TikTok. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###