New York [Jan. 22, 2021] Help! I Wrecked My House, starring home renovation expert and new mom Jasmine Roth, is getting a sophomore season on HGTV. After attracting more than 16 million viewers to its debut run, the network has ordered eight fresh, one-hour episodes of the series, which follows Jasmine as she salvages botched do-it-yourself home projects. In the new episodes, Jasmine will continue to help distressed homeowners by fixing their renovation fails with her innovative designs and creative storage solutions. The new season will premiere in late 2021.

“Jasmine knows how to ease the anxiety homeowners feel when a home improvement project goes wrong,” said Katie Ruttan-Daigle, vice president, programming and development, HGTV. “Her expertise and optimistic presence help every do-it-yourselfer get a much-needed win and fans love to see how renovation mistakes become masterpieces.”

Fans are invited to stay connected with Jasmine and Help! I Wrecked My House at HGTV.com and by following @HGTV on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, as well as @JasmineRothOfficial on Instagram. Fans also can watch the first season of the series on discovery+.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 86 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.2 million people each month; a social footprint of 21.2 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. HGTV content also is available on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. Offered on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung, discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon.

Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###