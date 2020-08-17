NEW YORK [August 17, 2020] HGTV has picked up a sophomore season of its smash hit competition series, Rock the Block. Attracting more than 20.3 million total viewers in its debut season, the series has been renewed for six action-packed episodes slated to premiere in early 2021. In season two, four pairs of HGTV’s brightest renovation stars will team up to take on identical three-story suburban properties and transform them into extraordinary custom dream homes. With only one month and a $175,000 budget, the network duo who adds the most value to their home will proclaim victory and savor the sweet satisfaction of bragging rights.

“Rock the Block has the winning combination of family-friendly competition and high stakes renovations that makes it one of our most popular crowd pleasers,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “We can’t wait for our all-new line-up of HGTV superstars, intense challenges and surprise elements to bring millions of excited fans back to the block.”

