WHAT: On Small Business Saturday, HGTV will revisit Wetumpka, Alabama, the small town that was selected by the network to receive a whole-town makeover in the smash hit series, Home Town Takeover. In the one hour special Home Town Takeover: Where Are They Now?, starring Ben and Erin Napier of Home Town, HGTV will explore the impact that Home Town Takeover had on Wetumpka’s residents, its surrounding communities and small towns across the country. The popular event series showcased 12 major renovations all over Wetumpka, including restaurants, shops, historic homes, public spaces, a new farmers’ market—and even an entire downtown street. Let’s find out what happened next!

WHERE/WHEN: Premieres Saturday, November 27, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and available to stream on discovery+.

Home Town Takeover: Where Are They Now? is produced by RTR Media.