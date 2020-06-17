New York [June 17, 2020] Season four of HGTV’s hit series Home Town, starring Ben and Erin Napier as they renovate homes in Laurel, Mississippi, delivered a .81 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 since it premiered on Jan. 20—the highest-rated season for the series in the demo since 2017. Its P25-54 L3 season rating was a 45 percent increase over year-ago levels and a 15 percent lift over the prior six weeks across all airings. Attracting more than 30 million total viewers, this season of Home Town ranked as a top 10 cable program among P25-54, W25-54, upscale P25-54, upscale W25-54 and upscale M25-54.

“A consistent, strong ratings performance, like we’ve seen with Home Town since its premiere, is exactly why HGTV continues to attract loyal audiences and top advertisers,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “Our ability to identify, cultivate and elevate real estate and renovation superstars—and showcase them in authentic, relatable, home-centered series—is a winning formula for HGTV that cannot be easily duplicated.”

Among W25-54, Home Town delivered its highest-rated season in series’ history with a 1.06 L3 rating, a 44 percent increase over year-ago levels and a 17 percent lift over the previous six weeks across all airings. The series strong performance also included a .89 L3 rating among upscale P25-54, a 1.17 L3 rating among upscale W25-54 and a .62 L3 among upscale M25-54. In addition, the season delivered a 1.10 L3 rating among P2+ and a 2.19 L3 household rating.

The season also delivered strong fan engagement on HGTV’s digital platforms. Since Jan. 20, Home Town has been the #1 most-watched series on HGTV GO, with the season premiere ranking as the #1 most-watched episode on the platform. The premiere episode also is the #3 most-streamed season premiere episode in the platform’s history. On HGTV’s social platforms, Home Town and season two of Erin’spired, a digital companion series that follows Erin and her team as they share a behind-the-scenes look at their interior design process, delivered 11.3 million video views across its Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts. Content supporting Home Town season four also generated 25 million page views on HGTV.com, and HGTV.com/HomeTown has been the most-visited show page on the site since Jan. 20.

HGTV will spotlight more of Ben and Erin’s small-town renovations with a new 16-episode season of Home Town, as well as their highly anticipated new series Home Town Takeover, both slated to premiere in 2021.

ABOUT HOME TOWN

Small town life in Laurel, Mississippi, inspires home renovators Ben and Erin Napier in HGTV’s Home Town. The husband-wife duo use their artistic vision and genuine passion for restoration to turn worn properties into treasured showplaces for families. In each episode, Ben and Erin show clients two outdated houses that could receive a high-end look within their budget. Once the renovations begin, Erin incorporates each family’s story into her designs while Ben crafts one-of-a-kind pieces from reclaimed materials found in the homes.

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 86 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.2 million people each month; a social footprint of 21.2 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line.

