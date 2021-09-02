Network to Support Hurricane Ida Recovery Efforts with Donations to Save the Children and American Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Services

Viewers can Text HURRICANE to 707070 to Help Affected Families

New York [September 2, 2021] In response to the devastation left after Hurricane Ida, HGTV will shift its originally scheduled September season premiere for Selling the Big Easy to Friday, Oct. 1, at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT and will make donations to Save the Children and American Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Services. Through its social media platforms, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, HGTV also will invite viewers who want to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida to text HURRICANE to 707070.

Selling the Big Easy features New Orleans native and resident real estate expert Brittany Picolo-Ramos who specializes in selling quintessential NOLA properties. The new 12-episode season will follow Brittany and her full-service agency as they help families find a house with the right amount of history and charm.

“It was difficult to see the country once again deal with heart wrenching destruction caused by a hurricane,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV & Streaming home Content, Discovery, Inc. “And, after filming Selling the Big Easy in New Orleans for so many months, and building deep connections with people who make it a truly remarkable and unique city, the HGTV team felt a strong desire to help. We hope viewers will join us to support recovery efforts too.”

Save the Children and The American Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Services will provide shelter, support and critical supplies for thousands of families affected by Hurricane Ida.

Fans are invited to connect with Selling the Big Easy on HGTV’s digital platforms. Viewers can visit HGTV.com/SellingtheBigEasy for photo galleries and exclusive videos and can follow @HGTV and #SellingtheBigEasy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for additional show content and updates. Fans also can follow Brittany on Facebook and Instagram.

Selling the Big Easy is produced by EQ Media Group.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 79 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 9.9 million people each month; a social footprint of 27 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and TikTok. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###