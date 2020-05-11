New York [May 11, 2020] For the past month, HGTV has invited superfans to visit its social media platforms to vote for their favorite shows to binge watch while at #HomeTogether. This week’s results are in, and Lakefront Bargain Hunt has won the coveted “Fan Favorite Friday” marathon slot slated to air on Friday, May 15, from 6 to 11 a.m. ET/PT. In each episode of Lakefront Bargain Hunt, home seekers set out to find affordable lakeside living across America’s stunning countryside.

The Friday fun will continue with a midday marathon of Good Bones from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET/PT as mother-daughter duo Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine overhaul homes in Indianapolis. Then, between 2 and 6 p.m. ET/PT, fans can catch up on episodes of Home Town starring Ben and Erin Napier as they transform rundown houses in Laurel, Mississippi. Later in the day, David Bromstad helps lottery winners spend their cash on fabulous homes that meet their needs in back-to-back episodes of My Lottery Dream Home from 6 to 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Each Friday, fans can continue to vote on HGTV’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to ensure their favorite series make the cut for the next “Fan Favorite Friday” marathon. Upcoming matchups include Income Property vs. Property Virgins and Texas Flip N Move vs. Tiny Luxury and Tiny House, Big Living.

Voting opens May 15 for the Friday, May 22 marathon:

Income Property

Contractor and real estate expert Scott McGillivray guides new homeowners through the renovation and rental of their first income property. Whether it’s transforming basements into cash-generating apartments, or turning unused rooms into incredible rental suites, Scott takes these brand-new landlords step-by-step through the entire process, all the way until they cash their first rental check.

Property Virgins

First-time home seekers get the ultimate tutorial when real estate expert Egypt Sherrod takes them under her wing for the roller coaster ride of buying property. Part realtor, part therapist, friend and financial advisor, Egypt helps new buyers manage their long lists of expectations and accept the reality of what they can realistically afford.

Voting opens May 22 for the Friday, May 29 marathon:

Texas Flip N Move

Texas Flip N Move features four teams of Texas-based real estate entrepreneurs as they compete head-to-head to buy low, work fast and sell high in a property-flipping competition. However, in a compelling twist, agents must enlist a construction crew to literally pick up the home and move it to a new location.

Tiny Luxury and Tiny House, Big Living

In Tiny Luxury, husband and wife tiny home design duo, Tyson and Michelle Spiess, pride themselves on building fully functional tiny houses filled with all the comforts of a standard home. With the help of Michelle’s two brothers and their wives, the team crafts custom compact homes using only the highest quality materials and furnishings. In Tiny House, Big Living, families learn what it really means to downsize when they take the plunge into the tiny house real estate market. Each episode follows clients as they meet with their builders—or decide to build themselves—and complete the construction process on their new tiny home.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 87 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.3 million people each month; a social footprint of 21.2 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###