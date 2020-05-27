New York [May 26, 2020] HGTV has tallied the latest social media votes from fans vying to binge watch their favorite show during the popular “Fan Favorite Friday” marathon. This week’s results are in and hit series Texas Flip N Move has clinched the coveted marathon spot for Friday, May 29, from 6 to 11 a.m. ET/PT. Each episode features four teams of Texas-based real estate entrepreneurs as they compete head-to-head to buy low, work fast and sell high in a property-flipping competition. And, in a compelling twist, agents must enlist a construction crew to literally pick up the home and move it to a new location.

Later in the day, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET/PT, the 100 Day Dream Home midday marathon will spotlight husband-wife team Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt as they help clients create their perfect custom home in Tampa, Florida in 100 days or less. Then, between 6 and 8 p.m. ET/PT, David Bromstad helps lottery winners spend their cash on fabulous homes that meet their needs in My Lottery Dream Home.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 86 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.2 million people each month; a social footprint of 21.2 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

