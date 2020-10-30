New York [Oct. 30, 2020] It’s not too early for renovation competition superfans to set their DVRs because HGTV has announced the cavalry of design and renovation experts who will scrutinize finished spaces in the second season of Rock the Block, premiering March 2021. The rotating judges panel will include house-flipping phenom Tarek El Moussa and his real estate agent fiancée, Heather Rae Young, who together will decide which competitive duo creates the ideal kitchen for a potential buyer. Real estate broker extraordinaire Page Turner will judge the living room and foyer transformations. Powerhouse real estate broker Egypt Sherrod and her husband, builder Mike Jackson, will deliberate the main bedroom suite. Designer and restoration specialist Tamara Day will take on the basement renovations, and two fresh faces, interior designer Carmine Sabatella and landscape designer Mike Pyle, stars of the upcoming HGTV series Inside Out, will evaluate the outdoor spaces. The competition culminates with Ken and Anita Corsini as they join incumbent Rock the Block champion, Jasmine Roth, for a final home walk-through before announcing the winning team.

“Every competitor in Rock the Block is in it to win it,” said Betsy Ayala, senior vice president, programming and development, HGTV. “And, of course, the judges know well what’s at stake when reputations and bragging rights are on the line. No matter what happens in this fierce competition, the audience wins because they get to see the best experts in the home renovation business reimagine and transform perfectly fine spaces into showstoppers.”

Season two of Rock the Block, hosted by highly skilled carpenter, craftsman and designer, Ty Pennington , will feature double the star power with eight of the network’s brightest home renovation and design experts pairing up to completely transform identical three-story suburban properties in just one month. Rounding out the 2021 Rock the Block partner teams are: home renovator and contractor Mike Holmes (Holmes On Homes) and Chicago’s fearless home reno and design expert Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab); designing dads Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent (Nate and Jeremiah: Save My House); HGTV’s first Design Star winner David Bromstad (My Lottery Dream Home) with the eighth Design Star winner Tiffany Brooks (50K Three Ways); and the couple who can build and design an entire home in 100 days, Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt (100 Day Dream Home.) With a $225,000 budget and a whole lot of teamwork, the dueling duos hope to win major bragging rights and their names on a street sign.

Fans can access fun content from the first season of Rock the Block on HGTV.com/RocktheBlock including before and after photos and videos, as well as find loads of behind-the-scenes extras. Viewers also can interact via social media using #RocktheBlock and will be able to follow along on the @HGTV stars’ reno journeys on Instagram at @make_it_right, @thealisonvictoria, @nateberkus, @jeremiahbrent , @tiffanybrooksinteriors, @bromco, @mikamakesmoves, and @mrbreakinground.

