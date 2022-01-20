NEW YORK [Jan. 20, 2022] HGTV has greenlit a new six-episode home reno series Steal This House (wt), starring Cristy Lee (All Girls Garage on MotorTrend TV and MotorTrend+). While she is known for her expertise fixing cars, trucks, and bikes, Cristy’s heart is in home improvement. She sees renovation possibilities in the most unexpected, inexpensive properties and will work to turn them into astonishing homes. In her new series slated to premiere in late 2022, Cristy will prove to clients that it’s worth the risk to buy low and spend high, but it must be done while staying within budget.

“Steal This House will show a different approach to home buying that promises to re-energize buyers who are stalled in their search process due to limited inventory,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV & Streaming Home Content, Discovery, Inc. “Buying a less than perfect property and turning it into a dream home can be a nail-biter, but Cristy will show us that when it works, it’s like winning the lottery.”

Steal This House is produced by Boy Wonder Productions.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 81.5 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 9.7 million people each month; a social footprint of 27 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV Home® consumer products line. HGTV content also is available on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. discovery+ is available on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung.

Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and TikTok. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###