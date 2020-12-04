New York [Dec. 4, 2020] HGTV captures the magic of Christmas with the brilliant lights, glittering ornaments and gorgeous greenery at America’s most iconic home in White House Christmas 2020. The popular annual holiday special premieres Sunday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m. ET/PT and offers exclusive access to the grandeur of this year’s décor theme, America the Beautiful. Narrated by Alison Victoria, star of Windy City Rehab, the special also is a retrospective on the last decade of incredible holiday transformations at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The 2020 theme America the Beautiful is a tribute to the majesty of our great nation and a celebration of the country’s boundless natural wonders. White House Christmas 2020 showcases the theme throughout the home’s magnificent holiday displays, including foliage that represents the country’s diverse landscapes beautifully displayed in the East Colonnade and ornaments crafted by students that capture the unique beauty of each state hung on the official Blue Room tree. The special also shares a look at the famed gingerbread replica, which meticulously details the West Wing, Executive Residence, East Wing, and, for the first time, the Rose Garden and the First Ladies’ Garden.

Fans are invited to visit HGTV.com/WhiteHouseChristmas for photo galleries of the holiday festivities from years past and can interact on social media by following @HGTV and #WhiteHouseChristmas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Viewers can watch past years of White House Christmas on HGTV GO as well as this year’s special beginning Dec. 13.

