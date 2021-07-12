New York [July 12, 2021] Celebrity IOU, HGTV’s blockbuster hit series that spotlights Hollywood A-listers who help a special person in their lives get the renovation they need, delivered its highest-rated season two episode to date on Monday, July 5, at 9 p.m. ET/PT with a 1.08 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 and a 1.38 L3 rating among W25-54. The L3 ratings for the episode, which featured comedian, actor and producer Kevin Hart, were an impressive 109 percent increase over the prior six weeks and a 154 percent lift over year ago levels among P25-54. Among W25-54, the ratings were a 98 percent increase over the prior six weeks and a 127 percent lift over a year ago. The episode ranked as the #1 cable program across Monday prime with households, P2+, upscale households and upscale P2+. It also ranked as a top 3 cable premiere across Monday prime with P25-54, W25-54, upscale P25-54 and upscale W25-54. Since its second season returned on June 21, Celebrity IOU, hosted by the network’s popular real estate and renovation experts Drew and Jonathan Scott, has already attracted more than 11 million viewers.

The July 5 episode also delivered a strong performance among upscale audiences, securing a 1.16 L3 rating among upscale P25-54 and a 1.52 L3 rating among upscale W25-54, a respective 124 and 126 percent increase over the prior six weeks. Additional notable ratings included a .77 L3 among M25-54, which resulted in more triple-digit gains of 131 percent over the prior six weeks and 223 percent over a year ago, as well as a 1.19 L3 rating among P2+ and a 2.28 L3 household rating.

“Celebrity IOU is a brilliant series that has brought some of the biggest names in Hollywood to HGTV—and with them millions of fans who tune in for every must-watch episode,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “We’ve tapped into something extraordinary that can’t be easily duplicated. It starts with the incomparable Drew and Jonathan Scott. Once you layer in fan-favorite celebrities like Kevin Hart, along with their relatable, personal heroes, authentic, heartfelt stories and a phenomenal home renovation, you’ve got a winning series that will keep audiences coming back.”

Fans continue to flock to HGTV’s digital platforms in support of Celebrity IOU. The Kevin Hart episode generated nearly 1.5 million video views on the network’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok accounts. And, since Celebrity IOU returned on June 21, the series has delivered more than 276,000 page views on HGTV.com. On HGTV GO, the Kevin Hart episode has been the #2 most watched episode since its premiere on July 5.

Celebrity IOU features Hollywood A-listers who wield sledgehammers to help a special person in their lives get the renovation they need. The series spotlights Drew and Jonathan and their celebrity friends as they inspire, entertain and bring fans to happy tears with personal stories of gratitude. Working together with the Brothers, the celebs get their hands dirty to surprise their deserving friends and mentors with the stunning home overhauls. Celebrity IOU is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, with Drew and Jonathan as executive producers.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 81 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.5 million people each month; a social footprint of 25.7 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###