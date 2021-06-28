New York [June 28, 2021] HGTV’s hit series, Celebrity IOU, debuted its third season on Monday, June 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, to over 4.3 million viewers, garnering a .77 live plus three-day rating among P25-54, an 81 percent increase over the prior six weeks, and a stunning 116 percent lift over year ago levels. Among W25-54, it garnered a 1.05 live plus three-day rating, netting a 95 percent lift over prior six-week levels, and a whopping 139 percent lift over year ago benchmarks. The episode—that featured reality stars, producers and entrepreneurs Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner making-over the home of Kris’ best friend of 40 years, Lisa—also performed well among upscale audiences. It secured a .85 L3 rating among upscale P25-54 and a 1.15 L3 rating among upscale W25-54, a respective 83 and 215 percent increase over the prior six weeks. The episode also delivered a .98 L3 rating among P2+ and a 2.02 L3 household rating. Also ranking as the number two overall cable premiere in the Monday 9 p.m. timeslot with W25-54, upscale P25-54 and upscale W25-54, Celebrity IOU is hosted by the network’s popular real estate and renovation experts Drew and Jonathan Scott, who also serve as executive producers.

Celebrity IOU continues to draw strong viewer engagement on HGTV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter digital platforms. The season premiere episode generated a total of 254.4K interactions and 56.9K video views during the linear window, ranking as the #1 most social Reality Series on Cable on June 21st. The season three premiere of Celebrity IOU also has delivered more than 1.1 million page views on HGTV.com.

Celebrity IOU features Hollywood A-listers who help a special person in their lives get the renovation they need. The series spotlights Drew and Jonathan and their celebrity friends as they inspire, entertain and bring fans to happy tears with personal stories of gratitude. Working together with the Brothers, the celebs get their hands dirty to surprise their deserving friends and mentors with the stunning home overhauls. Celebrity IOU is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment with Drew and Jonathan as executive producers.

