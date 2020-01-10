New York [Jan. 10, 2020] The season two premiere of Christina Anstead’s solo HGTV series, Christina on the Coast, delivered a .79 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 on Thursday, Jan. 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT—the highest-rated episode since the series originally premiered in May 2019. In the 9-9:30 p.m. timeslot, ratings in that demo posted a 44 percent lift over year-ago levels and a 46 percent increase over the prior six weeks. Attracting more than 2.7 million total viewers, this season’s premiere episode also garnered a 1.04 live plus three-day rating among W25-54—a 56 percent increase over the previous six weeks. In addition, it also delivered a 0.88 live plus three-day rating among P2+ and a 1.74 live plus three-day household rating.

The episode also had a strong showing among upscale audiences, ranking as a top 5 cable program in the timeslot among W25-54, upscale P25-54 and upscale W25-54. It delivered a 0.87 live plus three-day rating among upscale P25-54 and a 1.17 live plus three-day rating among upscale W25-54, a 62 percent and 68 percent respective increase over the prior six weeks.

Since it launched on HGTV GO on Jan. 2, the Christina on the Coast season two premiere episode is one of the top 3 most-streamed episodes on the digital platform. On social, videos promoting the Jan. 2 premiere episode generated more than 1.1 million views across HGTV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

The new season of Christina on the Coast highlights Christina’s life with husband, Ant Anstead, as they anticipate the addition of a new baby boy to their blended family of four other children. Filled with relatable challenges, humor and the unexpected, the episodes showcase Christina’s personal and professional journey as she further expands her design business in Southern California.

