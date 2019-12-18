New York [Dec. 18, 2019] The most recent season of HGTV hit series Flip or Flop, starring business partners Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead, averaged a 0.85 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 during its Thursday 9-9:30 p.m. ET/PT timeslot—a 23 percent increase over year-ago levels. Since its return on Aug. 1, the series ranked as the highest-rated show on HGTV among P25-54, attracting more than 22.7 million total viewers. Among W25-54, Flip or Flop delivered a 1.13 live plus three-day rating, a 31 percent increase over year-ago levels. Among upscale W25-54, the series delivered a 1.23 live plus three-day rating, a 16% percent lift over the previous year, making it the #2 series in the demo in the timeslot. In addition, the season averaged a 1.91 live plus three-day rating among HH and a 0.94 live plus three-day rating among P2+, a 34 percent increase in both demos over year-ago levels.

Flip or Flop also performed well on HGTV’s digital platforms. On HGTV GO, the series ranks in the top 5 most-streamed series. So far in 2019, Flip or Flop has generated 3.7 million total video views across all of Discovery’s digital and social platforms. On HGTV.com, the series has garnered 2.3 million page views this year. And, the season premiere episode on Aug. 1 was the #2 most social Cable Reality series program across all social platforms.

In addition to a new season of Flip or Flop, that will premiere in August 2020, Tarek and Christina will star in their own solo series on HGTV in 2020. The sophomore season of Christina on the Coast premieres Thursday, Jan. 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and spotlights Christina’s life with husband, Ant Anstead. In the new season, the couple welcomes a baby boy into their blended family and Christina focuses on her expanded design business. Fans can catch up on season one of Christina on the Coast in a one-hour special on Thursday, Dec. 26, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In early 2020, Tarek will star in a new original series, Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa, that follows him as he mentors real estate novices who want to learn the secrets of a successful flip.

Fans also can stay connected with Tarek and Christina on HGTV’s digital platforms. Viewers can visit www.hgtv.com/FliporFlop for exclusive videos and photos and can interact via social media using #FliporFlop. Exclusive before and after renovation photos and videos from Christina on the Coast are available at www.hgtv.com/ChristinaontheCoast, and fans can interact with the series via social media using #ChristinaontheCoast. Tarek’s digital series, Tarek’s Flip Side, is available on HGTV GO, HGTV.com, on demand across all platforms, HGTV Facebook and HGTV’s YouTube channel. The series offers a glimpse of Tarek’s personal life as he works hard, plays hard and then slows down to enjoy quality time with his kids and family. On HGTV GO, fans can watch new episodes and past seasons of Flip or Flop, as well as season one of Christina on the Coast and its new season beginning Jan. 2.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

