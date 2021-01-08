New York [January 8, 2021] Fixer to Fabulous, starring popular Arkansas home renovators Dave and Jenny Marrs as they overhaul old homes in Northwest Arkansas, delivered its highest ratings performance for the series—a 0.75 live plus-three day rating among P25-54 and a 1.03 live plus-three day rating among W25-54 on Tuesday, December 29. Attracting more than 4.4 million total viewers, the episode also delivered a 1.01 L3 rating among upscale W25-54, a 0.91 among P2+ and a 1.74 L3 household rating. Since it premiered on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, Fixer to Fabulous has attracted more than 27.3 million total viewers.

Fixer to Fabulous also has performed well on HGTV’s digital platforms. This season’s debut episode is the most-watched premiere on HGTV GO and the series is among the top three most-watched shows on the platform. On social media, videos promoting the episode generated more than 600K views across HGTV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts. Since its season two premiere, the series has garnered more than 1.5 million video views across HGTV digital platforms.

Fixer to Fabulous follows home renovation experts Jenny and Dave Marrs. Jenny, the creative influence behind their personalized renovations, specializes in designing spaces that are warm and welcoming for families, while Dave tackles construction projects with aplomb, inspired by his passion for reviving old homes.

