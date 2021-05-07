New York [May 7, 2021] More than 6.5 million viewers tuned in to the series premiere of HGTV’s biggest renovation project to date, Home Town Takeover, on Sunday, May 2, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The episode, where HGTV superstars Ben and Erin Napier kicked off the whole-town renovation of Wetumpka, Alabama, garnered an impressive .93 live plus three day rating among P25-54; a 1.18 L3 rating among W25-54 and a .68 L3 rating among M25-54. It also delivered double-digit ratings gains among upscale audiences, including a 1.00 L3 rating among P25-54, up 12 percent over the prior six weeks and up 70 percent versus year-ago benchmarks. Among upscale W25-54, the episode landed a 1.26 L3 rating in this demo, showing a 12 percent lift over the prior six weeks and a 90 percent increase versus year-ago numbers. Upscale M25-54 also tuned in, helping the episode deliver a .74 L3 rating in this demo, a 12 percent increase over the previous six weeks and a 44 percent uptick versus a year ago. In addition to ranking #1 in the 8 p.m. timeslot with P2+ and households, the debut also ranked as a top 5 cable program across all of Sunday Prime among P25-54, W25-54, upscale P25-54 and upscale W25-54.

“HGTV is uniquely positioned to inspire small town revitalization,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “Ben and Erin Napier care about this work and want to take what they’ve learned in Laurel, Mississippi, and use it everywhere. Fans who watched the premiere episode of Home Town Takeover have already helped a Wetumpka fashion boutique nearly sell out of their online inventory and that’s exactly the kind of impact we want.”

Home Town Takeover is currently the most-watched series on HGTV GO since its debut on May 2. On social media, videos promoting the series premiere generated more than 1.6 million views across HGTV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts. The series also is one of the top-visited show pages on HGTV.com with more than 314,000 page views since the season premiere.

All episodes of the Napiers’ original series, Home Town, are available to stream on discovery+, and new episodes of Home Town Takeover premiere each Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and are available to stream a week early on discovery+.

