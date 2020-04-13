HGTV’S REBOOT OF ‘EXTREME MAKEOVER: HOME EDITION’ DELIVERS DOUBLE-DIGIT RATINGS GROWTH ON SUNDAY NIGHTS

New York [April 13, 2020] HGTV’s reboot of the inspirational and aspirational home show, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, delivered a 0.71 P25-54 live plus three-day rating on Sunday nights for the network—a 55 percent increase in the demo over the prior six weeks. Hosted by award-winning actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, the 10-episode season attracted more than 15 million total viewers and ranked as a top 5 new unscripted original series in all of cable among W25-54 this year to date. The series also garnered a 0.90 live plus three-day rating in the demo, a 74 percent increase over the previous six weeks among W25-54. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition had a strong performance among upscale demos as well, delivering a 0.96 live plus three-day rating among upscale W25-54 and a 0.74 live plus three-day rating among upscale P25-54. In addition, it delivered a 0.75 live plus three-day rating among P2+ and a 1.47 live plus three-day household rating.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition also delivered a strong performance on the network’s digital platforms. Since it launched on HGTV GO on Feb. 16, the series premiere episode has been the #1 most-streamed episode. On social platforms, the series delivered more than 15.3 million total video views across HGTV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter since Feb. 1, when the network launched its share-worthy “16 Day Countdown to Extreme.” In addition, the premiere of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition was the #3 overall most social reality cable series program on Feb. 16.

HGTV’s spin on the iconic home renovation series Extreme Makeover: Home Edition showcases great stories, inspired volunteers and gorgeous home renovations for families who give back to their communities. The whole-home overhauls include interior, exterior and landscaping—all completed in record time while the family is sent away.

The new episodes were produced by Endemol Shine North America with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman, Brady Connell and Jesse Tyler Ferguson serving as executive producers. The company also produced the original version of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition for ABC.

