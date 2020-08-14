New York [August 14, 2020] New Orleans native and resident real estate expert Brittany Picolo-Ramos specializes in quintessential NOLA properties in the new HGTV series Selling the Big Easy. Premiering on Friday, September 11, at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT, the series follows Brittany and her full-service agency as they help families find the house of their dreams by showing them high-end homes with the right amount of history and charm. She also helps clients’ stage and sell their homes for top dollar in the city’s vibrant real estate market. With an approachable and effervescent style, Brittany effortlessly guides clients through the buying and selling process while touting the enticing amenities that the Crescent City has to offer.

Fans are invited to connect with Selling the Big Easy on HGTV’s digital platforms. Each episode will be available on HGTV GO the same day as the TV episode premieres—Fridays beginning September 11. Viewers can visit HGTV.com/SellingtheBigEasy for photo galleries and exclusive videos and can follow @HGTV and #SellingtheBigEasy on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for additional show content and updates. Fans also can connect with Brittany on Facebook and on Instagram at @brittanyinthebigeasy.

