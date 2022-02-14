New York [February 14, 2022] Tough Love with Hilary Farr, starring popular interior designer Hilary Farr as she helps families improve their lives and homes with straight talk and no-nonsense advice, garnered a .53 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 and a .73 L3 rating among W25-54 in the Monday, 9-10 p.m. time slot during its debut season. The series, which attracted more than 16.1 million viewers since its Dec. 20 premiere, showed double digit ratings gains of 19 percent and 37 percent respectively over the prior six weeks.

Tough Love with Hilary Farr was the #1 non-news/sports cable premiere among P2+ and upscale P2+. It also ranked as a top 3 unscripted cable series among upscale P25-54 and upscale W25-54, delivering a .60 L3 rating among upscale P25-54, a .80 L3 rating among upscale W25-54 and 0.72 L3 rating among upscale P2+.

“Hilary is a brilliant designer with millions of fans who know she never disappoints, so they couldn’t wait to see her with gloves off in Tough Love with Hilary Farr,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV & Streaming Home Content, Discovery, Inc. “Hilary’s new series deconstructs her creative design process and plays up her caring, humorous side which has big viewer appeal.”

Tough Love with Hilary Farr also performed well on HGTV’s digital platforms, with videos promoting the season generating more than 190,000 views on HGTV.com and more than 4.7 million views across HGTV’s Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and TikTok.

During the series, Hilary, using her signature wit, banishes families’ indecision and helps them maximize their homes to better suit their needs. As a mom, business owner and life partner, Hilary draws inspiration from her extensive design experience, as well as her own life lessons, to develop creative solutions to get families’ lives back on track. The full first season is now available to stream on discovery+.

Tough Love with Hilary Farr is produced by Balthazar Entertainment.

