New York [April 19, 2021] Unsellable Houses, starring Pacific Northwest real estate and home renovation power twins, Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis, delivered the highest-rated episode for the series on Tuesday, April 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, garnering a .71 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 and a 1.0 L3 rating among W25-54. Attracting more than 4.5 million total viewers, the episode also earned a .73 among upscale P25-54, a 1.0 among upscale W25-54 and a 1.62 L3 rating with households. The episode ranked as a top three cable premiere in its Tuesday 9-10 p.m. timeslot in multiple key demos including P25-54, W25-54, households, P2+, upscale P25-54 and upscale W25-54.

Unsellable Houses has also performed well on HGTV’s social platforms. Since its March 30 premiere, the series has captured more than 1.2 million total video views across HGTV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Unsellable Houses follows sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis—who are among the top-selling real estate agents in the Pacific Northwest—as they help struggling homeowners sell their seemingly unsellable homes in record time. Lyndsay, an expert in home renovation, design and staging, and Leslie, an expert in budget and negotiations, are so confident they can sell any home that they’re willing to invest their own money to make the sale.

