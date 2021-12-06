Genevieve Gorder To Host Annual Special Featuring Over 78,750 Twinkling Lights

New York [Dec. 6, 2021] HGTV’s annual special White House Christmas 2021 will spotlight the iconic home’s brilliant holiday displays, including 78,750 dazzling lights, more than 10,000 ornaments, 6,000 feet of ribbon and 41 Christmas trees, when it premieres Sunday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m. ET/PT. During the special, which also will be available to stream on discovery+, First Lady Jill Biden will lead host Genevieve Gorder on a room by room tour of the White House as staff and volunteers bring the holiday spirit to life. And, as they stop in each room, including the Blue Room, the Green Room and the East Room, Dr. Biden will discuss the details behind the preparations and the meaning of this year’s decor theme, Gifts from the Heart. Inspired by the small acts of kindness that have lifted spirits during the pandemic, the gifts—faith, community, family, friendship, appreciation for the arts, learning, nature, gratitude, service, peace and unity—are reflected throughout the stunning holiday decor at the White House.

White House Christmas 2021 will showcase iridescent doves and shooting stars illuminating the East Colonnade in honor of frontline workers and first responders; the magnificent Blue Room tree featuring a shimmering banner embossed with the name of each state and territory; and the famed gingerbread replica in the State Dining Room specially crafted from 55 sheets of baked gingerbread, 120 pounds of pastillage, 35 pounds of chocolate and 25 pounds of royal icing. The Gold Star Tree honors the heroic men and women of our Nation’s military, who have laid down their lives for our country, and the families who carry on their legacies.

“White House Christmas has been a visual feast on HGTV for 24 years—a colorful, magical, celebratory and uplifting experience for the entire family,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV & Streaming Home Content, Discovery, Inc. “This year’s decor theme, Gifts from the Heart, evokes every feel-good feeling, so gather the people you love, grab the caramel popcorn and give yourself the first gift of the season—60 minutes of purely joyful viewing.”

Fans can watch past White House Christmas specials on discovery+ and are invited to connect with White House Christmas 2021 on HGTV’s digital platforms at HGTV.com and by following @HGTV and #WhiteHouseChristmas on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. In addition, fans can follow First Lady Jill Biden via @flotus and Genevieve Gorder at @genevievegorder on Instagram. The special will be available the same day and time as the linear premiere on HGTV GO—Sunday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m. ET/PT.

White House Christmas 2021 is produced by Big Fish Entertainment.

The taping of this special was filmed following strict COVID-19 protocols aligned with CDC guidance.

