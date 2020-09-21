New York [Sept. 21, 2020] HGTV’s Windy City Rehab delivered impressive double-digit live plus three-day ratings growth among key demos on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The season two premiere episode of the series, which stars designer and home renovation expert Alison Victoria as she transforms historic fixer-uppers in her Chicago hometown, delivered a .79 L3 rating among P25-54 in its timeslot, an 81 percent lift over year-ago levels and a 30 percent increase over the prior six weeks. Among W25-54, the episode delivered a 1.04 L3 rating, a 70 percent lift over year-ago levels and a 21 percent increase over the previous six weeks. Attracting more than five million total viewers, Windy City Rehab was the #1 cable program among upscale P25-54 and a top 5 cable program among P25-54, W25-54, M25-54, upscale W25-54 and upscale M25-54 on Tuesday night.

“Alison is laying it all on the line in this season of Windy City Rehab and millions of viewers showed up to follow her compelling story,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “Everyone knows Alison is a talented designer and renovator, but this season fans will see her strength and resilience as she manages renovation projects through some serious business challenges.”

The premiere episode also delivered a strong performance among upscale audiences, garnering a .91 L3 rating among upscale P25-54 and a 1.04 L3 rating among upscale W25-54. The ratings were a respective 97 percent and 61 percent increase over year-ago levels and a 39 percent and 22 percent lift over the prior six weeks. Among P2+, the episode delivered a 0.82 L3 rating as well as a 1.66 L3 household rating.

On HGTV’s digital platforms, Windy City Rehab was the most-watched episode on HGTV GO since Sept. 15, and content supporting the season premiere generated 650,000 video views across HGTV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

ABOUT WINDY CITY REHAB

In the new season of Windy City Rehab, Chicago designer and home renovation expert Alison Victoria could lose it all—and it’s not just because of bigger, riskier projects. In five, new 90-minute episodes, as Alison continues her work to transform historic fixer-uppers, she must manage a strained business relationship, contend with permit delays and battle stop work orders. During the season, unprecedented setbacks put the skilled designer’s reputation and livelihood on the line, but Alison loves her city and won’t give up without a fight.

