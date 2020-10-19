New York [Oct. 19, 2020] Windy City Rehab, starring designer and home renovation expert Alison Victoria who transforms historic fixer-uppers in her Chicago hometown, was an HGTV ratings powerhouse on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT—delivering a .72 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 for the season. This performance reflects an 83 percent lift in that demo over year-ago levels and an 18 percent increase over the previous six weeks. Among W25-54, the popular series garnered a .95 L3 rating, a 90 percent lift over the prior year and an 11 percent increase over the past six weeks. During the season, the series also drew upscale audiences with a .76 L3 rating among upscale P25-54 and a .94 L3 rating among upscale W25-54. Attracting more than 15.3 million total viewers since its Sept. 15 premiere, Windy City Rehab ranked as the #1 cable program among M25-54, upscale P25-54, upscale W25-54 and upscale M25-54 and a top 5 cable program among P25-54 and W25-54 in its Tuesday timeslot.

“Fans were consistently interested in Alison’s ability to manage serious ongoing business challenges in a big city like Chicago while she came up with creative design solutions for major renovation projects,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “This season of Windy City Rehab told an emotional story with highs and lows that kept everyone on the edge of their seats—so the strong ratings performance is not surprising.”

The Tuesday, Oct. 6, episode of Windy City Rehab was the highest-rated episode of the series, garnering a .89 L3 rating among P25-54 and a 1.18 L3 rating among W25-54. The episode attracted more than 4.4 million total viewers and was a top 3 cable program in prime among P25-54, W25-54, M25-54, upscale P25-54, upscale W25-54 and upscale M25-54.

On HGTV’s digital platforms, Windy City Rehab was the #3 most-watched series on HGTV GO since Sept. 15, and content supporting the season generated more than 2.1 million video views across HGTV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts and more than 1 million page views on HGTV.com.



In the latest season of Windy City Rehab, Chicago designer and home renovation expert Alison Victoria almost lost it all—and it wasn’t just because of bigger, riskier projects. In the five, 90-minute episodes, as Alison continued her work to transform historic fixer-uppers, she also managed a strained business relationship, contended with permit delays and battled stop work orders. During the season, unprecedented setbacks put the skilled designer’s reputation and livelihood on the line, but Alison loves her city and refused to give up without a fight.

