New York [Dec. 8, 2020] HGTV’s blockbuster hit series Celebrity IOU will return on Monday, Dec. 14, at 9 p.m. ET/PT with Emmy® Award, Golden Globe® Awards and GRAMMY Award® nominated and Critics’ Choice Television Award winning actress, producer and singer-songwriter Zooey Deschanel giving her best friend since childhood, Sarah, a life-changing renovation. Zooey describes Sarah, a mom of two who is studying to become a therapist, as someone who “has devoted her whole life to helping people.” Teaming up with HGTV’s famous twins, real estate and renovation experts Drew and Jonathan Scott, Zooey will help transform Sarah’s 900-square-foot home into a functional open concept. The new space, designed with Sarah’s growing family in mind, will feature a stunning kitchen island, built-in banquette seating with hidden storage and striking custom light fixtures.

“Sarah and I met before the first day of Kindergarten, because we were going to be in a carpool together,” said Zooey. “From day one, everything Sarah did I thought was just the best.”

The first season of Celebrity IOU captivated more than 36 million viewers and smashed records as the highest-rated first-year series in HGTV history. The series features Hollywood A-listers who express their deep gratitude to the individuals who have had a major impact on their lives by gifting them with heartwarming home renovations that bring everyone to tears. The star-studded, uplifting series features Drew and Jonathan Scott as they help each award-winning star with the surprise home overhauls.

“Sarah is one of those people who I will always be there for because she’s like my sister and she has always been there for me too,” said Zooey. “It’s so nice to have somebody that you can mutually lean upon and be there for—always. She really means a lot to me.”

Additional fresh content from the new season of Celebrity IOU will be available on HGTV's digital platforms. Viewers can watch the episodes on HGTV GO the same day and time as the TV premieres—Mondays at 9 p.m. beginning Dec. 14.

Celebrity IOU is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, with Drew and Jonathan as executive producers.

