New York [March 10, 2022] The 13-episode freshman season of HGTV’s Holmes Family Rescue, starring contractor Mike Holmes and his son and daughter, home renovation experts Michael Holmes, Jr. and Sherry Holmes, averaged a .49 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 and a .56 live plus three-day rating among W25-54—increases of 43 percent and 20 percent respectively over the prior six weeks. Airing in the Saturday 8-9 p.m. timeslot, the series, which featured Mike and his family as they worked with homeowners struggling with botched construction jobs, also averaged a .48 L3 rating among upscale P25-54 and a .54 L3 rating among upscale W25-54. Holmes Family Rescue attracted more than 25.5 million total viewers and ranked as a top 3 non-news/sports cable program among P25-54, W25-54 and upscale P25-54. It also was a top 5 non-news/sports cable program among upscale W25-54.

“Mike Holmes is a trusted go-to expert who knows how to save homeowners dealing with renovations gone wrong,” said Katie Ruttan-Daigle, Vice President, Programming, HGTV. “It’s inspiring to see his kids, Michael and Sherry, working in the family business and helping to create safe dream homes too.”

Holmes Family Rescue also performed well on HGTV’s digital platforms, with content supporting the season delivering more than 3.4 million video views across the net’s Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram accounts.

The full first season is available to stream now on discovery+.

Holmes Family Rescue is produced by Make It Right Productions.

