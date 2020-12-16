New York [December 16, 2020] DIY-ers who thought they could restore grand old properties like a pro will get a helping hand from home renovation star Nicole Curtis in the new HGTV series, Rehab Addict Rescue. Premiering Thursday, January 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the eight-episode series will follow Nicole, best known for her hands-on restoration of crumbling historic homes to their former glory in HGTV’s Rehab Addict, as she rescues homeowners who are totally overwhelmed by the renovation process. In addition to airing on HGTV, each new episode of Rehab Addict Rescue will be available on discovery+, Discovery Inc.’s new subscription streaming service, on Thursdays beginning January 28.

In each episode, Nicole will identify the homes’ must-haves: new electrical wiring, updated plumbing and structural repairs. With any leftover budget, she and the homeowners will then tackle the properties’ beauty projects with a little elbow grease, including reviving original hardwood floors, refreshing kitchens and bathrooms, and enhancing original architectural elements. In the end, Nicole and her team will clear away the mess so families can finally see the home they’ve always imagined.

“For years, I’ve been saving old houses from demolition and renovating them,” said Nicole. “In that time, we’ve inspired a lot of people to do the same. Then we get their calls for help. Now we’re here to save them when they find out what it really takes to save an old house.”

While starring on the popular HGTV series Rehab Addict, Nicole, a passionate preservationist, has enjoyed restoring numerous homes across the country and in her hometown of Detroit, Michigan.

“I’m so happy that people aspire to save these stately old places,” added Nicole. “I love helping them find a way to turn a nightmare project into the family home they’ve always wanted.”

The new episodes of Rehab Addict Rescue also will be available the same day as the linear premieres on HGTV GO—Thursdays beginning Jan. 28.

