New York [Jan. 29, 2020] The season four premiere of HGTV hit series Home Town, starring Ben and Erin Napier, delivered a .76 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 on Monday, Jan. 20, at 9 p.m. ET/PT—a 21 percent lift over the prior six weeks. The episode, which attracted more than 3.9 million total viewers, had a strong performance among upscale audiences, ranking as the #2 cable program among upscale W25-54 and a top 5 cable program among P25-54 in the 9-10 p.m. timeslot. It delivered a 1.16 live plus three-day rating among upscale W25-54 and a .85 live plus three-day rating among upscale P25-54, a 26 percent and 23 percent respective increase over the prior six weeks. In addition, the premiere episode also garnered a 1.08 live plus three-day rating among P2+ and a 2.22 live plus three-day household rating.

Since it launched on HGTV GO on Jan. 20, the Home Town season premiere earned the #2 ranking for the most-streamed season premiere episode in the platform’s history. Currently, Home Town is the most-streamed series and the Jan. 20 premiere is the most-streamed episode on HGTV GO. The episode also delivered strong fan engagement on HGTV’s social platforms, generating 1.6 million video views across HGTV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Small town life in Laurel, Mississippi, inspires home renovators Ben and Erin Napier in HGTV’s Home Town. The husband-wife duo use their artistic vision and genuine passion for restoration to turn worn properties into treasured showplaces for families. In each episode, Ben and Erin show clients two outdated houses that could receive a high-end look within their budget. Once the renovations begin, Erin incorporates each family’s story into her designs while Ben crafts one-of-a-kind pieces from reclaimed materials found in the homes.

