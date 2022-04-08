New York [April 8, 2022] Hit HGTV series Home Town starring home renovation experts Ben and Erin Napier who balance a busy family life while they revitalize their small town of Laurel, Mississippi, has attracted more than 23 million viewers since its season premiere on December 26, 2021. Factoring in its mid-season finale on Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Home Town averaged a .74 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 and a .96 live plus three-day rating among W25-54 in its timeslot. In addition, season to date, the series averaged a .84 L3 rating among upscale P25-54 and a 1.12 L3 rating among upscale W25-54. Ratings among W25-54 and upscale W25-54 reflected increases of 176 percent and 204 percent respectively over the prior six weeks. Home Town also ranked as the #2 cable program with upscale W25-54, as well as a top 3 non-news/sports program with W25-54, P25-54 and upscale P25-54 in the Sunday 8-9 p.m. ET/PT timeslot.

“After this level of ratings performance, we know that Ben and Erin fans will be happy to hear

the news that we are either in production or post-production on 13 new Home Town episodes that will premiere later this year and air into 2023,” said Betsy Ayala, Senior Vice President, Programming & Development, HGTV. “Home Town continues to be a hit for so many reasons, but mostly because the Napiers are a beautiful family whose love for their small town lifestyle, neighbors and community — and their belief in the small businesses that support all of that —are truly aspirational. We continue to be surprised and delighted by Ben and Erin and look forward to what they tackle next.

Strong fan support for Home Town was evident on HGTV social and digital platforms, with content supporting the season to date delivering 5 million video views across the net’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and TikTok accounts and nearly 6 million page views on HGTV.com.

Previous seasons of Home Town are available to stream on discovery+, and fans can watch Ben and Erin as they inspire HGTV’s top stars to take the network’s small town revitalization movement across the country in new series, Home Town Kickstart Presented by PEOPLE beginning Sunday, April 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Home Town is produced by RTR Media Inc.

