Returning for its sophomore season, I LOVE A MAMA’S BOY features two new mama’s boys and picks up with three returning trios. The romantic entanglements continue with even more overbearing mothers as these significant others continue to fight for love, attention and alone time with the men they love. From a mother joining their son’s honeymoon to sneaking around on mother/son date nights, who will take the leading role in their man’s life…their mother or their mate? I LOVE A MAMA’S BOY returns to TLC on Sunday, August 29th at 10PM ET/PT.

Meet new and returning love triangles:

Tia, Theous and mom Carolyn (new)

Carolyn expects Theous to be at her beck and call, but Tia needs him to draw some boundaries with his mom before she’ll meet him down the aisle. Carolyn’s bad knee makes her extra needy of Theous’s time, but that doesn’t stop her from intruding into every aspect of their lives, including a Vegas vacation.

Tracy, Bryan and mom Jayne (new)

Jayne is oblivious to how she interferes in her son’s life, wedding, marriage and now honeymoon! Tracy needs to set the record straight and create boundaries they can all live by, but Bryan’s loyalty to his mom erases any line Tracy draws. As Jayne makes the honeymoon more about her vacation time than watching the kids, Tracy and Bryan struggle to find any romance and alone time. It’s more of a honeymoon from hell!

Emily, Shekeb, and Mom Laila (returning)

Emily and Shekeb are back together, but the women will have to accept each other if the couple can truly move forward. Emily is sure that a ring on her finger will force progress, while Laila holds her ground and tries to convince Shekeb otherwise.

Kim, Matt, and Mom Kelly (returning)

As Kelly tries to take over Matt and Kim’s wedding and their new house, a job offer in Texas derails everyone’s plans. While Matt contemplates his future, Kim and Kelly go head to head for his love and affection.

Stephanie, Mike, and Mom Liz (returning)

Stephanie and Mike are at a fork in the road. Stephanie wants to go one way to follow her dreams, while Liz is waving Mike over in the opposite direction to plant roots close to her. Their bond may not be strong enough to survive Liz, as her meddling and bad advice may finally pull these two apart for good.

Don’t miss the social first series, I Love A Mama’s Boy: Who Knows Best? where the moms and significant others will simultaneously answer trivia questions focused on their mama’s boy to find out who knows him the best. The mama’s boy will moderate the friendly competition by asking each question and announcing the “winner” at the end.

