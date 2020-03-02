–Three-Hour Special Event Premieres Sunday, April 5 at 9/8c, Exclusively on ID –

(Silver Spring, Md.) – West Memphis, Arkansas, is an American town not much different than any other. But when the parents of three young boys realize their sons are missing on the evening of May 5, 1993, the police uncover a triple homicide that turns into one of the most chilling cases in recent history. Police discover the bodies in what looks like a ritualistic murder scene, and with a demonic presence looming, the people of West Memphis suspect evil is living among them. Investigators quickly seize three teen suspects they believe are Satanists. The trio, later nicknamed the “West Memphis Three,” seem like the obvious suspects, but with no evidence connecting them to the cult-like killings, are they truly guilty or just easily targeted outsiders? The small-town murders that transform into a decade-long, global saga are detailed in THE WEST MEMPHIS THREE: AN ID MURDER MYSTERY premiering Sunday, April 5 at 9/8c with accompanying digital series THE WEST MEMPHIS THREE: THE MISSING PIECES releasing immediately after.

“Even now, the case of the West Memphis Three still lingers as many questions remain unanswered, and confusion looms over a mystery that fueled America’s Satanic Panic,” said Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America. “As speculation continues to haunt the case, this installment of the ID Murder Mystery franchise gives an inside look into the widespread panic, celebrity activism and shocking trials that lead to a surprising conclusion.”

This latest installment of ID’s MURDER MYSTERY franchise delves deep inside the investigation of this triple homicide, taking a closer look at the flimsy evidence against the teens and possible motivations behind the murders. When police begin to feel the burden of solving the crimes, a circle of friends labeled as “goths” emerge as suspects: Damien Echols, Jason Baldwin and Jessie Misskelley. Misskelley breaks the case wide open with what looks to be a full confession, and the victims’ parents and community demand convictions for the brutal crimes. As preparation for the trials begin, a missing piece of potential evidence from a nearby fast-food restaurant cripples the case, and the public begins to question whether the West Memphis Three are actually guilty, or if they are being targeted just for wearing black and listening to heavy metal music. Through one-on-one interviews with those closest to the case, including an interview with one of the defendants, Jason Baldwin, this special uncovers how the three teens were convicted and later released. With courtroom footage, interrogation room audio tapes and emotional interviews with family members, THE WEST MEMPHIS THREE: AN ID MURDER MYSTERY looks at the case from all angles and shines a light on the worldwide movement that rose in hopes of liberating the trio, begging the question: if the West Memphis Three didn’t do it, who did?

Along with the televised special, ID will release the accompanying digital series WEST MEMPHIS THREE: THE MISSING PIECES exclusively on IDGo. Paired with the television series, this digital episode features true-crime vlogger Griffin Arnlud as he discusses how the involvement of artists such as Eddie Vedder, Johnny Depp, Henry Rollins and Natalie Maines helped turn the tide of public opinion and ultimately free the West Memphis Three. Later, true-crime vlogger Stephanie Harlowe explores a few of the still-popular theories that attempt to explain the crime. The hope is that a new lead or a confession will finally bring peace and justice for the families of the boys. Using analysis and expert storytelling, both hosts explore what is really missing from this phenomenal case.

THE WEST MEMPHIS THREE: AN ID MURDER MYSTERY is produced for ID by Jupiter Entertainment with Patrick Reardon, Harrison Land and Tim McConville as Executive Producers. For Investigation Discovery, Pamela Deutsch is Senior Executive Producer, Sara Kozak is Senior Vice President of Production, Kevin Bennett is General Manager, and Henry Schleiff is Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America.

