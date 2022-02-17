Season One Guests Include Julianna Margulies, Erin French, Willie Geist, Rob Marshall, and John DeLuca

Series Receives Early Pickup for Two Additional Seasons Scheduled to Start Production Later This Year

NEW YORK – February 17, 2022 – In Be My Guest with Ina Garten, her new multi-platform series for Discovery Inc., the Barefoot Contessa invites friends old and new to her East Hampton home for a day of conversation, connection, food and fun visits to some of her favorite local spots. The new series is structured with three distinct versions: an hour-long extended cut on discovery+, food-centric half-hour on Food Network at 12pm ET/PT and a companion podcast, premiering across platforms on Saturday, March 26th. In advance of the premiere, Be My Guest with Ina Garten has been picked up for two more cycles scheduled to start production later this year.

In the first episode, Ina and award-winning actress Julianna Margulies become fast friends discussing their untraditional childhoods and careers over Ina’s Real Margaritas and Juliana’s Halibut with Herb Butter, followed by a scenic car ride to the beach. In upcoming episodes, Ina joins James Beard Award-nominated Chef Erin French for a day of inspiring stories and family recipes; turns the tables on beloved broadcaster Willie Geist; and cooks and laughs with her longtime friends, Hollywood director/producer power couple Rob Marshall and John DeLuca – plus Ina’s husband Jeffrey makes a few visits. In advance of the premiere, Be My Guest with Ina Garten has already been picked up for two more cycles scheduled to start production later this year.

“Without question, one of the most frequent inquiries I receive is, ‘Can you help me get an invitation to Ina’s for lunch?’” said Courtney White, President, Food Network and Streaming Food Content, Discovery Inc. “Be My Guest is just that, an invitation from Ina to our audience to join her and some of her favorite people as they share personal stories over cocktails and cooking favorite recipes. The multi-platform format allows for extended content, because no one is ready to leave Ina’s garden after just a thirty-minute visit!”

“This show is a dream come true for me,” said Ina. “I’ve invited old friends and some new ones for great conversations, a little cooking, and a personal tour of East Hampton. This is going to be really fun!”

In the series premiere, mutual fans Ina and actress Julianna Margulies meet for the first time and share Ina’s Real Margaritas before talking love, life, and career. After picking herbs in the garden, Juliana cooks her signature Halibut with Herb Butter, adding Ina’s suggested magic ingredient to take the dish to the next level. The new friends end their day with a drive to the beach, convertible top down, to share memories and make new ones.

Upcoming this season, Chef Erin French from Lost Kitchen Restaurant and The Lost Kitchen on Magnolia Network has a dream come true when she meets her idol: Ina. After baking Banana Crunch Muffins, Ina welcomes her guest, and they discuss Erin’s inspiring life and how she made her restaurant a dining destination against all odds. Erin shares her Dad’s Meatloaf recipe before hitting the road to explore East Hampton and end the day with a sweet treat from one of Ina’s favorite bakeries. Ina also invites journalist Willie Geist over in a role reversal – she has been interviewed by Willie many times, but this time she’s the one asking the questions! She greets him with Salted Chocolate Chunk Cookies, and they discuss everything from his childhood as the son of a journalist and early career to meeting his wife at age eleven. The two then shake up Bourbon Sidecars with Dried Cherries to enjoy with their better halves – Ina’s husband Jeffrey and Willie’s wife Christina. Finally, Ina welcomes her dear friends, Hollywood director/producer duo Rob Marshall and John DeLuca for Watermelon Cosmopolitans, behind-the-scenes stories about their blockbuster movies, non-stop laughs and even some dancing. John makes Salmon Burgers and Mom’s Simplest Cole Slaw and the trio then head out to meet Jeffrey at 1770 House Inn for cheesecake.

Ina Garten is a New York Times bestselling cookbook author of twelve cookbooks and the host of Food Network’s Emmy Award-winning Barefoot Contessa. Her latest book Modern Comfort Food was released in October 2020 and her next cookbook will be published this fall. She lives in East Hampton, New York, with her husband, Jeffrey.

Fans can follow #BeMyGuest for highlights and recipes from the show.

Be My Guest with Ina Garten is produced by Pacific Productions.

