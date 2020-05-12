— Featured on IN PURSUIT, Jeffrey Forrest is 16th Fugitive Captured —

(Silver Spring, Md.)— Investigation Discovery is proud to announce the capture of fugitive Jeffrey Forrest, who was profiled on the season two premiere episode of IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH. Thanks to a phone tip from a brave viewer of IN PURSUIT into our hotline, and in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals and Mexican authorities, Jeffrey Forrest was located and taken into police custody in Mexico. He was extradited back the U.S. and was transferred to Taylor County Sheriff’s Department in Abilene, Texas where he will face charges of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, bail jumping, and failure to appear in court.

In the season two premiere, which aired on January 15 in the U.S., Callahan Walsh traveled to Abilene to uncover the hidden truths behind the case of Jeffrey Forrest. Forrest was a church daycare worker who is accused of sexual abuse of children in his care. But since his failure to appear at his trial in October 2015, police have been searching for a dangerous alleged sexual predator on the run.

