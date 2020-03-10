(New York, NY) — Investigation Discovery, the #1 channel for women in America, and Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC, announced today an exclusive partnership: the ID BOOK CLUB. Creating a storytelling experience that unites books with the small screen, the ID BOOK CLUB offers fans another avenue to immerse themselves in a high-stakes world of crime and justice. Featuring two new books published by Random House each quarter for fans to read and discuss online, all ID BOOK CLUB selections will be signified with a special book club seal. Pulling from its deep library of gripping, true-crime programming, ID will continually serve up corresponding content on its TV Everywhere platform, ID GO, while Random House has an enriching catalog of true crime, mystery and thriller titles for readers and viewers alike to further the reading experience.

“Uniting two powerhouse brands in their respective spaces – with Random House and their world class list of books and authors and ID with our unparalleled library of true-crime television content – we are thrilled to deliver fans another outlet to experience these riveting stories with us,” said Henry Schleiff, Group President, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America. “Whether following an enthralling true-crime story that they think they know or diving headfirst into a fictional story that delivers mystery, intrigue and suspense, the ID BOOK CLUB is sure to even further enrich our fans’ love of the genre!”

“Random House is thrilled to be the inaugural partner with the ID BOOK CLUB. Similar to Investigation Discovery, Random House is committed to bringing great stories to life and connecting with readers and viewers,” Theresa Zoro, EVP, Executive Creative Director, Random House.

The first offering from the ID BOOK CLUB will be “Natalie Wood: The Complete Biography ” by Suzanne Finstad, a definitive biography of the vulnerable and talented actress. This revised edition of The New York Times bestseller now includes shocking new chapters that examine the reopened investigation into Wood’s mysterious drowning. Fans wanting to explore more of the enduring mystery can watch ID’s hit anthology series, Natalie Wood: An American Murder Mystery on ID GO.

The second featured title in this first month of the ID BOOK CLUB comes from Academy Award–winning screenwriter of “The Imitation Game” and bestselling author of “The Last Days of Night,” Graham Moore. His New York Times bestselling thriller, “The Holdout,” grapples with the effects of a high-profile court case where one juror changed the verdict, but years later struggles with another tragedy that leads her to question if she got it right. Viewers wanting to learn more about the process of our justice system and the impact of a jury can view additional programming on ID GO.

To learn more about the online ID BOOK CLUB and dive deeper into the selections, fans can visit a dedicated site at IDBookClub.com. Additionally, fans can engage on social media and follow along with #IDBookClub and follow ID’s social handles on Facebook at Investigation Discovery, connect on Instagram @InvestigationDiscovery or Twitter @DiscoveryID.

About Investigation Discovery

Investigation Discovery (ID) is the leading crime and justice network on television, delivering the highest-quality programming to approximately 85 million U.S. households. From harrowing crimes to in-depth investigations and heart-breaking mysteries behind these “real people, real stories,” the always revealing network challenges our understanding of culture, society and the human condition. The #1 network for women in all of cable, ID’s programming is available in both high definition (HD) and standard definition (SD), as well as anytime and anywhere through the network’s TV Everywhere offering, IDGo. For exclusive web content and bonus material, fans can follow ID on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook or check out the network’s true crime blog, CrimeFeed.

Investigation Discovery is part of Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK), a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Available in 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. For additional information about ID, please visit InvestigationDiscovery.com

About Random House

Random House is a division of Penguin Random House LLC, the world’s largest trade book publisher, which is dedicated to its mission of nourishing a universal passion for reading by connecting authors and their writing with readers everywhere. With nearly 275 independent imprints and brands on five continents, Penguin Random House comprises adult and children’s fiction and nonfiction print and digital English- and Spanish-language trade book publishing businesses in more than 20 countries worldwide. With over 15,000 new titles, and close to 800 million print, audio and eBooks sold annually, Penguin Random House’s publishing lists include more than 80 Nobel Prize laureates and hundreds of the world’s most widely read authors.

