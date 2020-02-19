(Silver Spring, Md.)— As claims of innocence ring in prison cells across America, families of prisoners can be tormented by the questionable guilt of their loved ones. Driven by a desire to get to the truth, retired homicide detective Chris Anderson and criminal defense attorney Fatima Silva team up once again for a third season of REASONABLE DOUBT to help families who are convinced that their loved ones were wrongfully convicted of murder. With their parallel expertise of the law, Chris Anderson and Fatima Silva know that the system doesn’t always get it right. Each episode of REASONABLE DOUBT begins with the loved ones of the convicted presenting evidence of their innocence. Anderson and Silva then set out on the intense process of re-examining a murder case, poring over evidence, interviewing witnesses and consulting experts previously overlooked by police or barred by the court. Each episode culminates with the gut-wrenching reveal to the family that either brings hope for an appeal, or clarity to accept the guilty verdict. With 10 powerful episodes examining whether justice was served, season three of REASONABLE DOUBT returns to Investigation Discovery on Tuesday, March 3 at 10/9c.

“I believe in the integrity of the judicial system, and I believe it should work for everyone,” said co-host Chris Anderson. “I have zero sympathy for those who seek to victimize the innocent, nor those who rip away at the fibers of true justice, which is why the work that we do on REASONABLE DOUBT is so important.”

“Our mission is clear: either justice for the prisoner or justice for the family,” said co-host, Fatima Silva. “These families have endured years of unanswered questions. This case has never been closed for them. We are here to bring them answers, sometimes they may not like them, but truth can be powerful closure.”

When Kathy Middleton died from a gunshot in her own home, police had three options: it was an accident, suicide, or her husband, Ken, killed her. After a bizarre alibi where Ken claims he was polishing a gun and passed out only to awaken to find his wife dead with a gunshot wound, the police decide on option three. Ken is now serving life in prison, but his son and grandson are convinced that he was wrongfully convicted. In the season three premiere of REASONABLE DOUBT, airing on March 3 at 10/9c, Chris and Fatima set out to investigate their leads to see if they can offer hope to Ken’s family that he will ever walk through their door as a free man.

Other cases investigated this season include: the case of Celeste Beard, who didn’t pull the trigger on her husband, but who is locked up for life for being the mastermind behind it all; Michael Crump, a small-time drug dealer whose family insists isn’t capable of the murder for which he was put away; hero or cold-blooded murderer Claude Garrett, who claims he was trying to rescue his girlfriend from a fire, but a jury convicted him of setting it with a motive for murder; Tracy Lee Fortson, whose family claims she was framed for the murder of her boyfriend who was shot, stabbed, and encased in 800 pounds of cement; Mike Johnson who was convicted of killing his ex and her unborn baby with a pipe bomb when she opened a package at her door; and more.

ABOUT CHRIS ANDERSON

Detective Sergeant Chris Anderson is a retired homicide detective for the City of Birmingham Police Dept., where during his 21-year tenure, he spent 17 years as an investigator. He has investigated more than 300 Homicide cases in one of America’s most dangerous metropolitan cities. Chris also spent several years as a fugitive unit supervisor, where he and his team were responsible for hunting down and apprehending only the most violent fugitives. He is currently working with the District Attorney’s Office as a cold case investigator, and also heads up Birmingham’s Conviction Integrity Unit. Chris grew up in Birmingham and credits his mother, also a retired Birmingham Police Sergeant, for his deep passion for police work and the compassion to pursue justice.

ABOUT FATIMA SILVA

Fatima Silva is a criminal defense attorney practicing in the Bay Area of California. Her practice areas include criminal defense and personal injury. Ms. Silva earned her B.S. in Political Science from St. Mary’s College of California and her Juris Doctor from Pace University School of Law in New York, where she represented indigent clients. Ms. Silva is a Bay Area native and lives in San Francisco with her husband and son. In her spare time, she coaches a high school mock trial team.

REASONABLE DOUBT is produced for Investigation Discovery by Painless Productions and RPR Media. Jim Casey and Rob Rosen are executive producers for Painless and RPR respectively. For Investigation Discovery, Eugenie Vink is executive producer, Sara Kozak is SVP of production, Kevin Bennett is general manager and Henry Schleiff is Group President, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel, and Destination America.

About Investigation Discovery

Investigation Discovery (ID) is the leading crime and justice network on television and the #1 network for women in all of cable. Delivering the highest-quality programming to approximately 80 million U.S. households, ID is also available via the network’s TV Everywhere offering, IDGo. For exclusive web content and bonus material, fans can follow ID on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook or check out the network’s true crime blog, CrimeFeed.

Investigation Discovery is part of Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK), a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

