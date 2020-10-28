— ID Announces Weekly True Crime Talk Show, RED FLAGS to Launch Its Original Podcasts, Along with Television Companion Podcast THE CLOWN AND THE CANDYMAN and Anthology Series UNRAVELED with Billy Jensen and Alexis Linkletter –

(Silver Spring, Md.) – This winter America’s leading true crime network, Investigation Discovery, will roll out a slate of original podcast programming in an exclusive distribution partnership with Acast. With the largest repertoire of true crime programming in the industry, ID brings its addictive storytelling to the auditory medium, aiming to feed the insatiable curiosity of listeners across the country. Each podcast will embody a unique format, ranging from traditional narrative true crime series to topical talk show content to companion podcasts designed to complement traditional television programming. Through this partnership with Acast, ID offers all-new explorations into famous mysteries and unknown murders, showcasing ID’s industry leading investigation teams, skillful reporting, and expert storytelling.

Launching next month, the first podcast in the slate is RED FLAGS, a weekly talk show designed to be a one-stop shop for all the latest buzz in the true crime world. Crime writer Tori Telfer and armchair detective turned Tik Toker Karina Michelle share their unique perspectives, passion for investigation, and insightful analysis as they lead listeners through the latest crime headlines and shocking stories. Red flags warn us of danger but they also show us where to look for solutions, and our hosts move beyond the headlines to explore the systemic issues beneath the warning signs. With 20 episodes, each week offers a thrilling deep dive into a notable case with the help of expert guests. RED FLAGS will begin rolling out every Thursday beginning on November 12 and will be available wherever listeners get their podcasts.

Then on December 15, ID will launch a narrative podcast titled THE CLOWN AND THE CANDYMAN. Bringing one of America’s sordid secrets to light, this podcast reveals the network of pedophiles that connected two deranged serial killers, Dean Corll and John Wayne Gacy. Sharing gripping new evidence, personal interviews and explosive new details and insights, THE CLOWN AND THE CANDYMAN will serve as a prequel podcast to a companion miniseries airing on ID under the same title in January.

In early 2021, ID will release the anthology series UNRAVELED, hosted by investigative journalists Billy Jensen (Murder Squad) and Alexis Linkletter (The First Degree). With a series of episodes dedicated to one captivating true crime topic, UNRAVELED will begin with a seven-episode arc surrounding the Long Island Serial Killer. Since 2010, this unsolved mystery has become one of the most infamous cold cases in U.S. history, and the podcast takes a deep dive into new evidence and uncovers new revelations, rocking everything true crime aficionados thought they knew. Additional cases covered in UNRAVELED will be announced at a later date.

“At ID, we have staked our claim as the greatest storytellers in true crime television, and it’s due time that we give our viewers another platform to engage with our content,” said Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America. “We have the most robust pipeline of true crime and mystery programming in the business, and simply put, no one does it better than ID. We are excited to offer another outlet for our fans to explore cases beyond the screen, and we know our viewers will also turn into devout listeners as we transform our storytelling from eyes to ears.”

Acast, the podcast powerhouse with more than 20,000 shows from major publishers and independent creators, will distribute ID’s podcasts to make them available to listeners across all major podcast players. Acast will also manage sponsorship and advertising opportunities across ID’s podcast programming, with additional podcasts in development.

“Trailblazers like ID are central to the evolution of the true crime genre,” said Tim Ruggeri, Senior Content Manager at Acast. “We’re excited to work with them to bring their leadership, expertise, and compelling programming to fans through podcasting.”

RED FLAGS is produced by Audiation with Sandy Smallens as executive producer, with Marissa Lucy and Jessica Lowther as executive producers for ID. THE CLOWN AND THE CANDYMAN is produced by Cineflix with Jacqueline Bynum as executive producer, with Tim Baney as executive producer for ID. UNRAVELED is produced by Joke Productions with Joke Fincioen, Biagio Messina, and Jeff Kuntz as executive producers, with Thomas Cutler and Tim Baney as executive producers for ID.

