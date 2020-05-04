(Silver Spring, Md.) – Investigation Discovery, the #1 network for true-crime programming, is delivering its viewers nine back-to-back nights of riveting specials, filled with headline-making stories and iconic cases with ID PRESENTS: NINE AT 9. This extraordinary nine-night event begins with an exploration of the disturbed psyche of serial killer and cannibal, Jeffrey Dahmer, chillingly narrated from his police interview transcripts in JEFFREY DAHMER: MIND OF A MONSTER on Monday, May 25 at 9/8c. During this unique event, ID will provide the premiere of five intriguing new specials from its breakout hit series, AN ID MYSTERY, including: the controversial cause of death of Hollywood starlet, Brittany Murphy; the disappearance and probable murder of Heather Elvis; the unsolved murder of college student, Faith Hedgepeth; the heartbreaking missing person case of 7-year-old, Kyron Horman; and, the complex mystery surrounding the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos. On Sunday, May 31 at 9/8c , ID will present the world premiere of the much anticipated three-part expose, WHO KILLED JEFFREY EPSTEIN?, exploring the repugnant saga and questionable suicide surrounding the convicted sex trafficker. This unprecedented mystery and suspense programming event culminates with an explosive tell-all from the TV producer who was embedded with Joe Exotic from the beginning with THE TRUTH BEHIND JOE EXOTIC: THE RICK KIRKHAM STORY on Tuesday, June 2 at 9/8c.

“ID PRESENTS: NINE AT 9 is just what the doctor ordered: a prescription of powerful premieres of premium true crime content for our fans, every night, for nine straight nights, at 9 p.m. ET/CT on ID,” said Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America. “Indeed, this schedule of exclusive headline-grabbing specials and new episodes of our biggest hit franchises may well be the most extensive line-up of premium true crime content, ever, on television – confirming ID Network as the #1 destination for stories of mystery and suspense.”

The complete lineup and schedule for ID PRESENTS: NINE AT 9 is as follows:

JEFFREY DAHMER: MIND OF A MONSTER

Premieres Monday, May 25 from 9-11 p.m.

From the transcripts of audio recordings from the extensive police interviews after Jeffrey Dahmer’s arrest, this two-hour special is chillingly narrated by the words of Dahmer himself. His twisted confession reveals new insights into what led Jeffrey Dahmer – known as the Milwaukee Cannibal – to rape, kill and dismember 17 young men between 1978 and 1991. In a heart-wrenching interview, his father, Lionel Dahmer, further details his attempts to get his son the help he so desperately needed. Home video footage from Dahmer’s childhood offers an intimate look into his relatively normal upbringing, putting Dahmer as an outlier of a typical serial killer’s psyche and shining a disturbing yet tragic revelation about his motives. Other notable interviews throughout the special include: Ronald Flowers, one of Dahmer’s victims who somehow avoided being murdered; Dr. Park Deitz, a forensic psychiatrist who spent considerable time with Dahmer; and an exclusive, never-before-seen interview with Nicole Childress, a witness who tried in vain to save one of Dahmer’s victims and lives with the guilt of that night forever.

BRITTANY MURPHY: AN ID MYSTERY

Premieres Tuesday, May 26 from 9-10 p.m. ET

Brittany Murphy is a rising star who had it all, beauty, fame, and success … but she also had secrets. When she is found dead in her Los Angeles home at just 32 years old, Hollywood and legions of fans are left in disbelief. While her autopsy reveals that she died of natural causes, many believe foul play is involved. Details of her life and death emerge after her husband, Simon Monjack, and mother, Sharon Murphy, embark on a bizarre media blitz, creating more questions than answers. Then, within months, Monjack perishes under strikingly similarly circumstances – in the same bed he and Brittany once shared, only this time, allegedly with Brittany’s mother sleeping beside him. In an exclusive final interview, the late Angelo Bertolotti, Brittany’s father, casts doubt on the conclusion that she died of natural causes and reveals bizarre allegations against other family members. Featured in the special are intimate interviews, in-depth access to forensic details and alternative explanations about the cause of death. BRITTANY MURPHY: AN ID MYSTERY revisits the case from a whole new angle to examine the truth behind Brittany’s heartbreaking demise.

DISAPPEARED IN THE DARKNESS: AN ID MYSTERY

Premieres Wednesday, May 27 from 9-11 p.m. ET

This two-hour special follows the aftermath of the disappearance and probable murder of Heather Elvis, a young woman from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, whose case took the national media by storm. After beginning a relationship with an older, married man she meets through work, Heather begins receiving threatening texts. She eventually ends the affair but disappears after a mysterious rendezvous. Her ex-lover and his wife become the primary focus of the investigation, and soon a trail of dirty deeds is revealed: a kidnapping plot, a secret pregnancy, fraud, and ultimately obstruction of justice. With extensive archive and bombshell testimony from one of the defendants, this installment of the ID MYSTERY franchise explores the alternative theories and the hidden facts behind the question: what happened to Heather Elvis?

WHO KILLED THE CO-ED? AN ID MURDER MYSTERY

Premieres Thursday, May 28 from 9-10 p.m. ET

19-year-old University of North Carolina college student Faith Hedgepeth is found brutally murdered in her off-campus apartment after going out with her roommate the previous night. Evidence at the scene leads police to believe she knew her killer. The murderer left behind a cryptic note, the murder weapon and even DNA, but over six years later, the case is still not solved. As suspicions mount, a voicemail from the night of Faith’s death proves to be a promising lead for investigators. With groundbreaking new forensic technologies put to the test, investigators and Faith’s family are confident they will finally find out who killed Faith.

LITTLE BOY LOST: AN ID MYSTERY

Premieres Friday, May 29 from 9-10 p.m. ET

In 2010, 7-year-old Kyron Horman is dropped off at school in Portland, Oregon, but when the bus returns later that day, Kyron is not on it. Sparking a panicked search around the town led by Kyron’s mother and father, all eyes quickly fall to his stepmother, Terri Horman, the last person to see Kyron alive. Terri’s strange behavior and weak alibi lead investigators to believe that she is a person of interest in Kyron’s disappearance. Yet nearly a decade later, Kyron has never been found and no arrests have been made in the case. With heartbreaking interviews from Kyron’s family, including his mother, Desiree Young, this special examines all the details of this twisted case, casting light on each shred of evidence that could possibly lead to solving this tragic kidnapping.

20/20 ON ID INVESTIGATES: MY FATHER BTK

Premieres on ID on Saturday, May 30 from 9-11 p.m. ET

Kerri Rawson had an idyllic life growing up in Wichita, Kansas, with her father, mother and brother. During her childhood, a serial killer going by the name “BTK” was terrorizing the Wichita community. The moniker came from the way the killer would murder his victims. He broke into their homes where he would bind, torture and kill his victims. Kerri remembers her father assuring her that the serial killer taunting their hometown would not hurt her. Years later, a knock at the door and a visit from the FBI would lead Kerri to learn that the man who raised her was engulfed in a horrifying double life. Her father, Dennis Rader, was positively identified as the BTK Killer. This special installment of 20/20 features Kerri as she comes to terms with the horrific truth about her father.

WHO KILLED JEFFREY EPSTEIN?

Premieres Sunday, May 31 from 9-12 p.m. ET

On August 10, 2019, Jeffrey Epstein is found dying in his prison cell, a violent and dramatic end to the life of one of the nation’s most mysterious billionaires. The financier had close relationships with some of the world’s most elite political figures and celebrities, yet he remained a shadowy figure for most of his life. Dogged by accusations of sexual abuse of young girls, Epstein is eventually labeled a convicted sex offender but leveraged his considerable wealth and power for preferential treatment at every turn – until his earth-shattering arrest for sex trafficking in July 2019, and his death a month later. But when the official cause of death, suicide, is called into question, coupled with bizarre circumstances surrounding the night of his demise, conspiracy theories run wild. Suicide? Assassination? Will we ever know what really happened to Jeffrey Epstein? This three-part special takes a closer look at the life, crimes and questions surrounding the death of this enigmatic and controversial figure.

VANISHED IN NEW CANAAN: AN ID MYSTERY

Premieres Monday, June 1 from 9-10 p.m. ET

Jennifer Dulos seems to have a picture-perfect life. At 50 years old, she has built a beautiful life in affluent, safe, New Canaan, Connecticut, and keeps busy raising her five children. But when she disappears in 2019, the case quickly gains national attention and speculation. At the time of her disappearance, Jennifer is embroiled in a contentious divorce and custody battle with her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos. The investigation pivots to Fotis and his new lover as the culprits, and as more details unfurl, both are arrested. But before justice can be served, the story takes another tragic turn.

THE TRUTH BEHIND JOE EXOTIC: THE RICK KIRKHAM STORY

Premieres Tuesday, June 2 from 9-10 p.m. ET

In his self-proclaimed last interview regarding “Tiger King,” TV producer Rick Kirkham opens up in an explosive tell-all to expose the truths behind what he saw at the G.W. Zoo and his time with the eccentric figure, Joe Exotic. In this one-hour special, Kirkham shares insights into how his nightmare began, and how he faced his point of no return just three months after being hired to produce Exotic’s internet show. Kirkham knew he struck gold with the quirky cast of characters and captured all the content he could for his own reality show. But, after a fallout with Exotic, Kirkham found his entire collection of footage ravaged by an arson fire, a criminal act which has yet to be prosecuted. After yet another fire plagued his home in the U.S., Kirkham knew he had to flee for his safety and settled down in a small village in Norway to escape it all. Now, Kirkham is ready to reveal his side of the salacious saga once and for all and will unveil exclusive footage from some material that survived the fire.

