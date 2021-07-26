First three episodes will be available on August 5, with episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays

(New York, Ny.) – Investigation Discovery announced today its groundbreaking television series DISAPPEARED is being released as a podcast. During its nine seasons, DISAPPEARED told the stories of individuals who vanished seemingly without a trace. Some cases told over the course of the show’s run culminated in joyous reunions or heartbreaking discoveries, and ultimately, closure for the families – but that is sadly not the case for every story. Now, DISAPPEARED will start from the beginning of the series and present an audio version of the TV show featuring open investigations where families are still searching for answers. Three episodes of DISAPPEARED will be released on August 5th, with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays. Listen to DISAPPEARED on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Fans of the TV series can watch episodes streaming now on discovery+.

Each episode of DISAPPEARED begins at the time immediately before the individual vanished, and chronicles the search for clues hidden beneath seemingly everyday behavior that may indicate what happened to the individual. The podcast serves as a new outlet to help bring these missing persons stories back to public attention, in the hopes that bringing their stories forward could result in fresh leads or new information to decipher the truth of what happened to the missing person.

Podcast trailer can be found here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/ podcast/disappeared/ id1577613725

DISAPPEARED is produced by Investigation Discovery with Marissa Lucy as Executive Producer.

ABOUT INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY (ID)

Investigation Discovery (ID) is the leading crime and justice network on television. Delivering the highest-quality programming to approximately 80 million U.S. households, ID is also available via the network’s TV Everywhere offering, IDGo. For exclusive web content and bonus material, fans can follow ID on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook or check out the network’s true crime blog, CrimeFeed.

Investigation Discovery is part of Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK), a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

###