— Trailer is out now; Episodes Drop Weekly on Tuesdays Beginning 9/21 —

— Six-Part Podcast Culminates with the Two-Hour TV Special, The Co-Ed Killer: Mind of a Monster, Airing November 1 on ID —

(New York, Ny.) – Based on the iconic ID television specials, MIND OF A MONSTER explores what really goes on inside the depraved minds of serial killers, with chilling audio straight from the monsters themselves. Now with never-before-heard testimony, audio from interviews and first-hand confessions from the killers, and commentary from criminal psychologist Dr. Michelle Ward, each episode of the new six-episode companion podcast will give exclusive insight into the mind of some of the most notorious serial killers throughout history.

The first six episodes of the MIND OF A MONSTER podcast explore Ed Kemper “The Co-Ed Killer” and Herbert Mullin, two serial killers who operated at the same time in Santa Cruz, California. Police believed they had only one serial killer on their hands until Herbert Mullin was apprehended and the killings continued. While both men had very different motivations for their killing sprees, they were both interviewed by psychologist Dr. Donald Lunde on tape. Now, the disturbing audio tapes will be released in the podcast and upcoming TV series.

Weekly episodes of the MIND OF A MONSTER podcast will launch on September 21, with new episodes dropping weekly for six weeks on Tuesdays. Listen to MIND OF A MONSTER on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. The television special The Co-Ed Killer: Mind of a Monster will premiere on Investigation Discovery on Monday, November 1 at 9/8c, and will be released on discovery+ the following day. Fans of the TV series can watch past anthology specials streaming on discovery+.

Release dates for additional installments of the podcasts and companion specials will be announced at a later date. Upcoming seasons of the podcast include:

The Hillside Stranglers and The Nightstalker

Los Angeles has had their fair share of serial killers, and most notable among them are Kenneth Bianchi, Angelo Buono Jr. (The Hillside Stranglers) and Richard Ramirez, The Nightstalker. Though their crimes took place a decade apart, it is believed that the Hillside Strangler murders were an inspiration for Richard Ramirez.

Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway “The Green River Killer”

Despite Gary Ridgway being caught long after Bundy was behind bars, there is a theory that the two may have been operating at the same time, in the same general area in the Pacific Northwest. Bundy was in fact questioned by detectives in an attempt to help catch ‘The Riverman.’ They hoped his ‘expertise’ in the area might provide a lead, but what he revealed instead gave law enforcement a shocking insight into the mind of a monster.

About the host, Dr. Michelle Ward

Dr. Michelle Ward has produced and hosted more than 70 episodes of true crime programming. In addition to hosting and producing two successful series, “Stalked: Someone’s Watching” and “The Mind of a Murderer” for Investigation Discovery, she has also regularly co-hosted the Dr. Drew show, and has guest hosted several episodes of “Crime Watch Daily” and “Extra!” Michelle has also been a regular commentator on multiple news outlets including CNN and HLN, including “Dr. Oz” show and “Katie Couric” show.

Currently, Michelle is hosting the “Mind of a Monster” podcast for ID and co-hosting a new crime docuseries for Nordic Entertainment.

Michelle holds a Ph.D. from USC in Clinical Neuroscience. Her expertise in crime is two-fold: she is both a criminal psychologist and jury consultant. She has worked on the nation’s most notable trials and interviewed the most notorious criminals.

The MIND OF A MONSTER podcast is produced by Arrow Media for Investigation Discovery with Donald T. Lunde and Lucie Ridout as executive producers. Jessica Lowther is executive producer for ID.

