(Los Angeles, CA) – Sisterly love takes on a whole new meaning in TLC’s upcoming series, EXTREME SISTERS, following the most obsessive and inseparable sibling relationships. Some sister bonds are closer than others, but these siblings take their obsession to the extreme. From eating the same foods, to sleeping in the same bed and even sharing a boyfriend, some of these sister fascinations are sure to make you think twice about how close sisters can really be. EXTREME SISTERS premieres, Sunday, April 25 at 10PM ET/PT.

“Having a close knit family is something most people aspire to and at TLC, we love to explore relationships of all kinds,” said Howard Lee, President of TLC Streaming and Network Originals. “In Extreme Sisters, we will introduce sets of inseparable sisters whose bonds are raw, honest and perhaps a little unconventional. Their sibling kinship brings the meaning of sisterhood to a whole other level!”

Despite what others may think about their uncanny relationships, these EXTREME SISTERS are unapologetic in their dedication to one another. However, when the opinions of society, family, romantic partners, and some major life changes come into the play, it remains to be seen if these sisters will be able to defend and maintain their exceptional bond. What are these sisters willing to lose to keep their obsession with each other intact? In this brand new series, viewers will get a glimpse into some of the most unique sister lifestyles revealing how they navigate each of their rare relationships throughout life.

Meet the sisters:

Anna and Lucy “One in the Same” eat the same foods, go to the bathroom together and shower together. They are literally never apart. The sisters have begun thinking about their future as mothers and have decided that when they do get pregnant, they want to be pregnant with Ben’s baby at the exact same time. Yes, Ben is Anna and Lucy’s shared boyfriend, and potential shared father of their future children.

Brooke and Baylee “The Candaces” are so close that they shared the same bed growing up and continue to do so even though Brooke is married, and her husband is uncomfortable with Baylee sleeping with them. They shower together, pop each other’s pimples and also share the same name – Candace. Technically, the two are named Candace-Brooke and Candace Baylee, and Brooke has even passed down the tradition to her daughter, Candace-Ace.

Brittany and Briana “New Sister Moms” always dreamed about marrying and getting pregnant at the same time as one another they have what is called a quaternary marriage which is very rare. The sistershave successfully achieved this goal, with just a few months difference in their pregnancies. The identical twins now venture into motherhood together, sharing a house with their twin husbands and consider themselves both moms and dads to their baby and future baby.

Christina and Jessica “Psychic Sisters” have led parallel lives through every major life event. They married, were pregnant, and went through divorces together. Their obsessive closeness is the reason for both of their divorces and because they believe they are each other’s soul mate. Today, they live .2 miles away from one another, raising their children together as single mothers. They are inseparable and feel physically sick when they are apart. The sisters even have a code word for each other that signals to the other that no matter what they’re doing at that time, they must drop it and rush to one another’s sides.

Patrix and Patrcia “Right Hand Sister” live their lives intwined from the moment they were born. Patrix has an apartment but rarely uses it and spends a majority of her time living at Patrica’s house. Patrica was born with a third of her fingers missing on her right hand, so Patrix has always been by her sister’s side in the face of bullies and to step in to help Patrica with tasks that aren’t easy to do without two properly formed hands, such as cutting nails, shaving and applying makeup. Patrix truly is Patrica’s right hand sister.

