As master homesteaders, the Raneys use a combination of willpower and ingenuity to realize their dream of a multigenerational homestead in the Alaskan wilderness. But that dream could easily turn into a nightmare as the brutal Alaskan winter quickly approaches. Having spent the short summer months rescuing other homesteads across the nation rather than tending to their own, the Raneys were unable to fully prepare for the harsh winter conditions. Now, they’re in a race against mother nature to build and winterproof their most important structures and hunker down safely. In the midst of it all, tragedy strikes when a fire destroys the Raneys old cabin containing all they’ve ever owned inside.

But if there’s one lesson the Raneys continue to teach us, it’s how to persevere in the face of adversity. In an all-new season of HOMESTEAD RESCUE: RANEY RANCH, the entire Raney family must rally around each other to rebuild from the fire and survive the rapidly approaching freeze.

This season, Marty looks to carry on the family legacy and pass the torch of resourceful homesteading and a spirit for adventure. Always a doer and big-time risk taker, Marty is full steam ahead as the family homestead nears completion. But after Marty suffers a serious fall, the family realizes they better step up and take on some of the homestead responsibilities. But will Misty, Matt and Melanee be able to fill his giant cowboy boots?

Meanwhile, after Matt and Katie commit to raising their son Indy on the homestead, with Katie learning “the Raney way” to hunt, fish, and live off the land. Misty, eager to take on more responsibility, sets out to show her dad how much she’s learned and that she can be trusted to take the lead across bigger projects.

For the first time in decades, the entire Raney family must juggle homesteading challenges with the old family tradition of adventure in the Alaskan wilderness that brought Marty to the last frontier in the first place. Can Marty and the family instill that same spirit of adventure and enthusiasm in the next generation? And with winter fast approaching, and challenges seemingly at every turn, will the Raney family be able to overcome and carry out their ultimate family dream?

