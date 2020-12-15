New Series Premieres Wednesday, January 6th at 10pm ET/PT

New York – December 15, 2020 – Host Jeff Mauro brings all the pressure and heat of culinary competitions to the suburban streets on Kitchen Crash, premiering on Wednesday, January 6 th at 10pm ET/PT on Food Network. On each of the six episodes, professional chefs head to a local neighborhood block for an outdoor cook-off. With only 10 minutes on the clock, each chef must convince a local homeowner on the cul-de-sac to hand over ingredients from their kitchens and pantries, with the caveat that the competing chefs can only use the items that the homeowners can fit into one bin. With no additional pantry items and no option to restock, the chefs must ration what they are given for the entire competition. The chef that can make the most delicious dishes using only the ingredients in the average American kitchen will earn a cash prize to split with the family who provided the ingredients.

“Kitchen Crash is a unique cook-off that gets the whole neighborhood involved in the fun as the residents help to provide the ingredients and cheer on the chefs during the competition that takes place right in their very own front yards,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network.

These professional chefs must turn on the charm to convince local residents to hand over food from their fridge and provisions from their pantries to use in the competition. Making the competition even tougher, the chefs must cook curbside as their skills are tested in challenges from Tex-Mex meals, to festival fare, to meat lover’s breakfasts, and more, while the neighborhood watches. Jeff Mauro along with one special guest judge, including Matt Abdoo, Leah Cohen, Eddie Jackson, Nilou Motamed, Christian Petroni, and Marcus Samuelsson will decide who crushed the competition. In the end, one winning chef will split a $10,000 cash prize with their lucky host family!

Fans can get Jeff's cooking tips, how-tos and recipes at FoodNetwork.com/KitchenCrash.

