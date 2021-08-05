— 40 Years After the Abduction of Adam Walsh, Victim Advocate John Walsh Continues His Mission to Catch Fugitives and Recover Missing Children —

(New York, NY.) – Returning for a third season, In Pursuit with John Walsh carries forward John Walsh’s lifelong mission of bringing fugitives to justice, finding missing children, and empowering the public to help support a more effective and accountable criminal justice system. In the series, John Walsh and his son, Callahan Walsh, introduce ID’s active and engaged audience to unsolved violent crimes that urgently need to be closed. In Pursuit relies on leads from viewers who may have seen something that would help authorities, with all calls and online tips vetted by experts and followed up on by the appropriate authorities, including local law enforcement, FBI, and the U.S. Marshals.

As part of its commitment to justice, ID operates an active call center at 833-3-PURSUE and dedicated online hub at InPursuitTips.com, with trained professionals who keep the anonymity of sources in utmost confidence. Additionally, in partnership with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), In Pursuit also features two missing children each hour, providing age-progression photos when possible and descriptions in the hopes that viewers can provide new leads. With 12 all-new episodes, the season three premiere of In Pursuit with John Walsh will begin streaming on discovery+ on Wednesday, August 18, and will air weekly on ID at 10/9c beginning August 18.

“Season three is underway, and so far of the 24 episodes of In Pursuit which have aired, 26 of the profiled fugitives are in custody, and seven missing children have been recovered. The best part? Cal and I are just getting started,” said host and executive producer, John Walsh. “Combining ID’s active and engaged audience with the booming streaming service of discovery+ and the international reach of Discovery worldwide, those creeps out there can run, but they won’t be able to hide.”

To engage with the show, viewers are encouraged to connect using #TeamInPursuit, join the IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH Facebook page at Facebook.com/InPursuitwithJohnWalsh, and connect on Instagram @InvestigationDiscovery or Twitter @DiscoveryID. Additionally, for anyone looking to share news about cases, ID has created a community to connect with one another at Facebook.com/MissingandWanted.

In the premiere episode airing on Wednesday, August 18 at 10/9c, the investigation into the disappearance of a devoted single mother narrows in on a man who claims to be her secret boyfriend. But after Erik Arceneaux goes on the run, John is determined to find him and deliver answers to Maria Jimenez Rodríguez’s family. Then, in 1989, 11-year-old Alisha bravely comes forward to reveal that her adopted father, Mark Blevins, sexually abused her for years before going on the run. Thirty years later, Callahan learns the dark truth behind a picture-perfect family and joins the hunt to bring him to justice.

About John Walsh

John Walsh is known internationally as a crime fighter, victims’ advocate and Emmy Award-winning host of “America’s Most Wanted,” the reality program that helped law enforcement capture more than 1,200 fugitives and brought home more than 50 missing children. He never sought the role, but fighting for justice has been his mission since July 27, 1981 – the day his 6-year-old son, Adam, was abducted from a Hollywood, Fla. mall near their home. Adam’s remains were found two weeks later. Through their experience, Walsh and his wife Revé, realized that the nation was in desperate need of leadership in the fight to protect children. Out of their pain, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children was created in 1984, after President Ronald Reagan signed the “Missing Children’s Assistance Act.” Walsh has been honored numerous times by many local, state and federal agencies. In addition to being named “Man of the Year” by both the U.S. Marshals Service and the FBI, John was made an honorary U.S. Marshal. He is only one of three people to receive this honor in the organization’s history. Walsh has been the driving force behind major pieces of child protection legislation. This work led to him being honored five times by four presidents. The Walshes had three more children after Adam and John continues to fight for victims’ rights.

About Callahan Walsh

Callahan Walsh is a child advocate for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC). At the National Center, Callahan works together with law enforcement, including the U.S. Marshals Service, to further NCMEC’s mission and to help change laws in favor of child victims. He is the son of John and Revé Walsh, who co-founded NCMEC in 1984 after the kidnapping and murder of their first son, Adam Walsh. Following in his parent’s footsteps, Callahan has focused his energy on helping find missing children, reducing child sexual exploitation and preventing child victimization.

About the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Since 1984, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children® has served as the leading private, nonprofit organization helping to find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation and prevent future victimization. As part of its work as the clearinghouse and resource center on issues relating to missing and exploited children, NCMEC operates a hotline, 1-800-THE-LOST® (1-800-843-5678), and has assisted in the recovery of more than 311,000 missing children. NCMEC also operates the CyberTipline®, a mechanism for reporting suspected child sexual exploitation, which has received more than 60 million reports. To learn more about NCMEC, visit www.missingkids.org.

IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH is produced for Investigation Discovery and discovery+ by Jupiter Entertainment. For Jupiter, Harrison Land, Gregory Palmer and Patrick Reardon are executive producers. For ID and discovery+, Lorna Thomas is senior executive producer.

About Investigation Discovery

Investigation Discovery is part of Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK), a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Available in 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. For additional information about ID, please visit InvestigationDiscovery.com

# # #