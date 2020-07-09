New Eight-Part Series Starring Jack, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Premieres Sunday, August 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

NEW YORK (July 9, 2020) – Jack Osbourne is determined to make his parents, Ozzy and Sharon, full-fledged paranormal believers. Dim the lights and settle in for fun, scares and unfiltered humor in Travel Channel’s new series, “The Osbournes Want To Believe,” premiering Sunday, August 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. They might be known as the first family of darkness, but when it comes to the paranormal, legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne and his wife, “The Talk” co-host Sharon Osbourne, are borderline skeptics. Determined to turn them fully to the other side, Jack reunites with Ozzy and Sharon to share the craziest, most jaw-dropping videos of supernatural activity ever caught on camera. But the question still remains if the Prince and Princess of Darkness will see the light when it comes to the paranormal, or if they think it’s just another ride on the crazy train.

“My parents have always lived on the edge, even when it comes to believing in the supernatural,” said Jack. “I’m convinced they just haven’t seen enough evidence, so I’m making them watch the most undeniable footage caught on camera, including a few from my own personal experiences. My biggest challenge may be keeping their comments family friendly. It will be a classic Osbourne gathering!”

During each hour-long episode, Jack will reveal a series of mind-blowing paranormal clips from the great beyond for his parents, Ozzy and Sharon, to witness. From Bigfoot to UFOs, poltergeists, creepy dolls and unexplained apparitions, the couple will review – and critique – each caught-on-camera moment, a compilation of Jack’s favorite pieces of evidence. Not ones to shy away from honesty and humor, there’s no shortage of fun, antics and lively commentary in the Osbourne screening room.

In the series premiere, Jack Osbourne shares video footage of poltergeists, haunted dolls, UFOs and unidentifiable beasts that leaves Sharon and Ozzy – and their dogs – barking at the moon. Their outrageously funny reactions include Sharon’s love for “Harry & The Hendersons,” Ozzy’s historical digressions on Greeks, Romans and the berserkers and a copious amount of swearing – another day with the First Family of Darkness!

Visit TravelChannel.com/OsbournesBelieve for special show extras, including exclusive articles, videos and behind-the-scenes photos. Follow @TravelChannel and #OsbournesBelieve on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram for exclusive content and the latest updates. Follow @JackOsbourne on Twitter and Instagram. Follow @OzzyOsbourne on Twitter and Instagram. Follow @MrsSOsbourne on Twitter and @sharonosbourne on Instagram.

“The Osbournes Want To Believe” is produced by Meetinghouse Productions for Travel Channel. For Meetinghouse Productions, the executive producers are Elaine White and Jason Cilo. For Travel Channel, the executive producer is Ron Simon, Julie Meisner Eagle is vice president of production and development, Matthew Butler is general manager and Henry Schleiff is group president of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America.

ABOUT TRAVEL CHANNEL

For the bold, daring and spontaneous; those adventurers who embrace the thrill of the unexpected; those risk-takers who aren’t afraid of a little mystery; if you’re up for anything, down for whatever, and above all, love great stories, journey on to Travel Channel. We’re more than you expect and everything you didn’t know you were looking for. Reaching more than 79 million U.S. cable homes, Travel Channel is the world’s leading travel media brand. Fans also can visit Travel Channel for more information or interact with other fans through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. Travel Channel is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

# # #