(Los Angeles) – Hit the road this January for the joy ride of a lifetime with Dax Shepard, Rob Corddry and Jethro Bovingdon in the all-new, highly anticipated U.S. format of TOP GEAR, TOP GEAR AMERICA. Premiering Friday, January 29, 2021, exclusively on the MotorTrend App, TOP GEAR AMERICA, co-produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm, delivers a uniquely fresh take on classic TOP GEAR, the world’s biggest motoring show, by following the motorized mischief and supercharged adventures of Shepard, Corddry and Bovingdon across America.

“This series is for anyone who’s ever traveled on four wheels. Dax, Rob, and Jethro are an irresistible trio, and they’re giving viewers the ultimate, inside track on some of the most eye-popping, unique rides,” said Alex Wellen, global president and general manager, MotorTrend Group. “TOP GEAR is beloved worldwide. MotorTrend is proud to work with BBC Studios to bring TOP GEAR AMERICA to fans across the country.”

“The TOP GEAR format has proven itself a powerful global phenomenon, winning over generations of audiences as an enduring fan favorite,” said Valerie Bruce, General Manager, L.A. Productions, BBC Studios. “In this bold new version of TOP GEAR AMERICA, Dax, Rob and Jethro put themselves to the test to achieve the ultimate adrenaline rush as they hit the road, with their signature combination of humor and camaraderie, fueled by friendly competition, delivering pure entertainment. BBC Studios is thrilled to partner with MotorTrend to introduce this break-through production that celebrates America’s thriving car culture with talent who embody the adventurous spirit of the TOP GEAR brand.”

Whether it’s searching for the perfect driver’s road to unleash elite supercars on or on an epic road trip in a trio of clunkers, Dax, Rob and Jethro are on a mission to drive the wheels off whatever they can get their hands on; celebrating all the things they love about cars and arguing about the things they don’t. TOP GEAR AMERICA takes an irreverent look at the auto industry each week as Dax, Rob and Jethro tackle challenges with comedy, class and commitment.

“I’m ashamed of how much fun we have making this show. It can’t be possible that after a week of driving exotic cars like rentals and focusing solely on making each other laugh, we would receive paychecks,” said Shepard.

“On the very first day of shooting I was, no kidding, dumbstruck by the chemistry I had with Dax and Jethro. It was like we’d been busting each others’ chops our whole lives. I looked at Dax and he was thinking the same thing because he smirked and whispered to me, ‘We’ve got lightening in a bottle here.’ From minute one, we all knew we had something special on our hands. Is it as good as the original show? Yeah, I actually think it is. Is it better? I think that’s up to the viewer to decide,” said Corddry.

“Top Gear is the dream job and I’ll admit to feeling the pressure. This is the show, after all. But it’s been so much fun to work on. Dax and Rob are genuinely hilarious people, we got some of the coolest and some of the crappiest cars in America to drive the wheels off of. Literally did so in some cases. It’s the best, most fun sort of chaos and I can’t wait for people to see it,” said Bovingdon.

In the season one premiere Friday, January 29, 2021, on the MotorTrend App, Dax, Rob, and Jethro test the world of supercars by choosing vehicles to drive that perfectly reflect their personality. Dax, a Detroit native, chooses the 2020 Shelby GT 500 while Rob, a Porsche enthusiast, selects the 2020 Porsche GT3, and Jethro, the veteran supercar driver in the group, handpicks the 2020 McLaren GT. Three very different vehicles for three very different drivers who seek to find out who is fastest among them. Also, Dax and Jethro try teaching Rob how to drift and Dax heads to the airport for a fitting send off to the Lamborghini Huracan.

Upcoming Episode Schedule:

“Future Classics”

Friday, February 5

Dax, Rob and Jethro are off to Arizona to pick up cars they think will sell for big money in the future, and drive them back to L.A. Meanwhile, Jethro has double vision while reviewing a Pagani Huayra, and The Stig establishes the leaderboard.

“Overlanding For 5K”

Friday, February 12

The guys head to an ancient lava field to see if you need big bucks to go overlanding, or if you can you do it in five thousand-dollar vehicles. Meanwhile, Dax has a revelation about turning left as he reviews the new Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody.

“Luxury SUVs”

Friday, February 19

Dax, Rob and Jethro take a Porsche, Bentley, and Lamborghini SUV to Colorado to see if they’re worth it, and if altitude is the best remedy for a headache. Jethro goes to a frozen lake to see how many tires it takes to float a 10,000-pound vehicle.

“Hot Rods”

Friday, February 26

Dax, Rob and Jethro take to local streets and remote lake beds in hot rods for under $5000, while The Stig surprises the guys with a little extra pressure. Dax makes it personal while racing an iconic Ferrari with a homemade station wagon.

“Save Rally Racing”

Friday, March 5

Dax, Rob and Jethro attempt to fix the sport of rally racing in an Infiniti, a Nissan, and a Subaru while Dax nurses an injury. Meanwhile, Dax teaches us how to pull a fast one on a significant other while reviewing the new BMW X5M Competition.

TOP GEAR AMERICA is presented by Valvoline, a leading worldwide supplier of premium branded automotive lubricants and services. Via a custom vignette [view here / download here] Valvoline will receive exposure across MotorTrend’s various platforms as part of the sponsorship agreement.

TOP GEAR AMERICA is part of the MotorTrend App’s ultimate collection of TOP GEAR content which includes:

190+ episodes of the beloved TOP GEAR UK series spanning seasons 1 thru 27;

series spanning seasons 1 thru 27; all available TOP GEAR UK specials;

specials; three seasons (19 total episodes) of TOP GEAR: EXTRA GEAR ;

; MotorTrend exclusive BEST OF TOP GEAR episodes;

episodes; and full seasons of related series including RICHARD HAMMOND’S CRASH COURSE and JAMES MAY’S CARS OF THE PEOPLE.

Additionally, the MotorTrend App offers more than 8,000 episodes and more than 3,600 hours of world-leading automotive series and specials including the most complete collection of classic TOP GEAR (200+ episodes and specials spanning seasons one thru 27), the all-new TOP GEAR AMERICA and NASCAR 2020: UNDER PRESSURE, plus every season of SPEED RACER, WHEELER DEALERS, ROADKILL, FAST N’ LOUD, BITCHIN’ RIDES, IRON RESURRECTION, TEXAS METAL and many more. The MotorTrend App is available on media players and streaming devices including Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast and on the web, as well as across iPhone, iPad, and Android mobile devices.

TOP GEAR is the world’s biggest motoring entertainment show. The original British version of the show debuted in its current format in 2002, and has reached an estimated audience of 350 million viewers worldwide in more than 200 territories. Across its 25+ seasons the show has thrilled viewers globally with its unique blend of entertainment, humor and car knowledge. TOP GEAR is a fast-paced and stunt-filled automotive show that tests whether cars, both mundane and extraordinary, live up to their manufacturers’ claims. The long running series travels to locations around the world, performing extreme and often utterly pointless stunts and challenges to see what the featured cars can do and how much fun you can have with them. Celebrities including Tom Cruise, Cameron Diaz and Will Smith have all appeared as guests in a regular segment where they set a lap time on the famous TOP GEAR track in an ordinary, everyday car. Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May hosted TOP GEAR (UK) for more than a decade before giving way to a new crew in 2016. Matt LeBlanc hosted the show for four seasons before handing over to the current line-up of Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris.

TOP GEAR AMERICA is produced for the MotorTrend App by BBC Studios. Craig Armstrong is the showrunner and Travis Shakespeare is executive producer for BBC Studios. For MotorTrend Group, Levi Rugg is executive producer. Mike Suggett is head of programming and development, and Alex Wellen is global president and general manager for MotorTrend Group.

About BBC Studios

BBC Studios, a global content company with bold British creativity at its heart, is a commercial subsidiary of the BBC. Able to take an idea seamlessly from thought to screen and beyond, its activities span content financing, development, production, sales, branded services, and ancillaries across both its own productions, and programs and formats made by high-quality UK independents. Award-winning British programs made by the business are internationally recognized across a broad range of genres and specialisms, with brands like Dancing with the Stars/Strictly Come Dancing, Top Gear, Doctor Who and Bluey. BBC Studios has offices in 22 markets globally, including ten production bases in the UK and production bases or partnerships in a further nine countries around the world. The company, which ordinarily makes around 2,500 hours of content a year for both the BBC and third parties including Apple, Amazon and China Mobile, is a champion for British creativity around the world. It is also a committed partner for the UK’s independent sector through a mix of equity partnerships, content investment and international distribution for program titles. To the BBC, BBC Studios contributes both cash dividends and funds for program-making, supporting the license fee and enhancing programs for UK audiences.

In the Americas, BBC Studios – with team members across the region – operates two production units. The primary unit in Los Angeles is responsible for ratings juggernaut and Emmy®-nominated Dancing with the Stars and multi-award-winning Life Below Zero. In Brazil, through a production partnership with Endemol Shine, local productions Dancing Brasil and Bake Off Brasil have become breakout hits. The company manages joint venture relationships with AMC Networks for flagship channel BBC AMERICA (U.S.) – home of original series Killing Eve and global brands Seven Worlds: One Planet, Doctor Who, and Top Gear – and with ITV for SVoD service BritBox (U.S./Canada), as well as strategic partnerships in Canada with Blue Ant Media for BBC Earth Channel and Corus for BBC Canada. The company also operates a robust linear and digital content sales and co-productions operation, as well as a franchise management business.

About MotorTrend Group

MotorTrend Group is the largest automotive media company in the world, bringing together Discovery’s fast-growing MotorTrend TV, formerly Velocity, and a vast automotive digital, direct-to-consumer, social, and live event portfolio, including MOTORTREND, HOT ROD, ROADKILL, AUTOMOBILE, and more than 20 other industry-leading brands. With a monthly audience of 26 million across web, TV, and print, and 110 million social followers, culminating in 1.3 billion monthly content views across all platforms, the company encompasses television’s #1 network for automotive superfans, a leading automotive YouTube Channel, and the MotorTrend App, the only auto-dedicated subscription video-on-demand service. MotorTrend serves to embrace, entertain, and empower the motoring world.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as discovery+, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

