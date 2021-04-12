New York [April 12, 2021] Singer and home renovator Jonathan Knight’s debut HGTV series Farmhouse Fixer delivered a strong performance for the network during its run, averaging a .57 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET. The rating is a double-digit increase of 47 percent over the previous six weeks. Among W25-54, it averaged a .75 L3 rating in its Wednesday 9-10 p.m. timeslot, a 50 percent lift over the prior six weeks. Farmhouse Fixer ranks as the #2 new unscripted cable series across year-to-date with W25-54. During the series, Jonathan, best known as a member of the Grammy®-nominated band New Kids on the Block, shares his renovation know-how by meticulously restoring centuries-old New England farmhouses that deserve a second chance.

Farmhouse Fixer also drew a large upscale audience, averaging a .68 L3 rating among upscale P25-54, a .92 L3 rating among upscale W25-54 and a .44 L3 rating among upscale M25-54. Attracting more than 19 million total viewers, it also delivered a 1.36 L3 household rating. The series was the #3 cable program in the Wednesday 9-10 p.m. timeslot among upscale P25-54, upscale W25-54, P2+ and households and was a top 5 cable program among P25-54, W25-54 and upscale M25-54.

“Jonathan Knight in Farmhouse Fixer had all the right stuff,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “It was a consistent ratings performer that drove double-digit increases over the prior six weeks and it was a must-watch show during its six-episode run. Once again, we have a winner.”

Farmhouse Fixer also attracted large audiences to HGTV’s digital platforms. Since it premiered on March 3, the series has been a top 5 most-watched series on HGTV GO and the premiere episode has been the #2 most watched episode. Content supporting the season generated more than 1.1M video views across HGTV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

