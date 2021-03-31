(Los Angeles) – Adventurer and avid explorer Josh Gates has spent his career traversing the globe investigating history’s greatest legends and mysteries. Now, America’s most adventurous talk-show host is getting out from behind the desk and is once again back in the field for a hands-on, heart-pounding investigation as Discovery’s Adventure Wednesday lineup returns with all-new episodes of JOSH GATES TONIGHT and EXPEDITION X. Episodes of both series will be available to watch on Discovery Channel and stream on discovery+.

Beginning, Wednesday, April 14 at 9PM ET/PT, audiences can join Josh as he breaks out of lockdown to join his team of scientist Phil Torres and paranormal researcher Jessica Chobot in the season premiere of EXPEDITION X, airing at 9PM ET/PT on Discovery+ and Discovery Channel . Then, Josh welcomes celebrity guests, newsmakers, and experts to his expedition headquarters for the groundbreaking talk show JOSH GATES TONIGHT at 10PM ET/PT.

In one of the most exciting EXPEDITION X investigations yet, Josh ventures into the field to join his dynamic duo as they hunt the legendary Beast of Bray Road across rural Wisconsin. And throughout the new season, Jessica and Phil will continue to tackle the strangest mysteries and legends from around the country. Whether it’s exploring the waters surrounding “UFO Island” just off the coast of California, chasing the legend of a seven foot tall humanoid creature in the eerily-named Ape Canyon, or ghost hunting on an abandoned canal rumored to be haunted by soldiers slaughtered in the Civil War, the Expedition X team has the truth in its sights. Working with eyewitnesses and experts, and deploying a cutting-edge toolbox of high-tech equipment, Phil and Jess shed new light on cases that have confounded, frightened, and fascinated people for generations.

Then, Josh Gates returns to Expedition HQ for the talk show with a Discovery twist, JOSH GATES TONIGHT. A unique cocktail of celebrity guests, exciting excursions into the field, and Josh’s patented brand of comedy. In this all-new run of all-new episodes, he’ll be joined by luminaries Christopher Lloyd, Kevin Bacon, Craig Robinson, Gabriel Iglesias, Haley Joel Osment, Giancarlo Esposito and Larry the Cable Guy, and many more. Josh also continues adventuring as only he can – attending a race car academy, becoming a Hollywood stunt man for a day, and going on a ghost hunt through LA with Jack Osborne…oh, and did we mention the time traveling?

In addition to watching the series on Discovery, viewers can stream past seasons of JOSH GATES TONIGHT and EXPEDITION X on discovery+. Viewers can also join the conversation on social media by using the hashtags #JoshGatesTonight and #ExpeditionX, as well as follow Expedition Unknown and Discovery on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok for the latest updates. Host Josh Gates can also be found on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

JOSH GATES TONIGHT and EXPEDITION X are produced for Discovery Channel by Ping Pong Productions. For Ping Pong Productions, executive producers are Brad Kuhlman, Casey Brumels and Josh Gates. For JOSH GATES TONIGHT, executive producer is Matthew Meltzer. For EXPEDITION X, Bill Hochauser and Evan Goldstein are co-executive producers. For Discovery Channel, Michael Gara is executive producer and associate producer is Olivia Ghersen.

